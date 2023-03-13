Father refuses to gift daughter 15k in wedding money after demanding funds following surprise elopement

Gillian Sisley

Jane and her partner of 5 years recently made the surprise announcement that they had eloped, rather than following through with the traditional wedding that Jane's parents had been excited to help plan. This news has since caused extreme conflict in the family dynamic., as detailed in a recent Reddit post.

Photo by Muhammadh Saamy on Unsplash

*This is a work of non-fiction sourced from social media discussion boards and verified experts/specialists.*

The author begins by explaining that he has a daughter who got engaged, and they were excited to help plan the wedding. However, things didn’t quite go as planned. He details further in his post:

“My daughter Jane recently eloped with her partner of 5 years. [Our daughter] said she didn't want to rush setting a date or planning a wedding. We didn't want to rush them either, but we let her know we would contribute a set amount to her wedding when the time came. Then last week she tells me they actually eloped together because they decided they didn't want the big event with all the attention on them. This was a little disappointing but we understood, she's never been the type to want to be in the spotlight..”

However, Jane then assumed her parents would give her the set amount of money that had been offered for the wedding, to fund a month-long honeymoon instead. The author refused, as he elaborates:

“My wife and I told her the money we were prepared to give her was for a family event, not just for her to do as she pleases. If she didn't want a traditional wedding, that’s fine but we never told her we were just giving her say 15k for the act of getting married. We did say if she wants a second ceremony/family event to celebrate but wouldn't be an official wedding, we would sponsor that.”

Jane's parents find themselves in a difficult situation, unsure of whether they should give Jane the money she assumed she would receive. As of now, it appears that the family is at an impasse, and it is unclear when or if the issue will be resolved.

Many commenters pointed out that while the father seemed understanding and respectful of Jane's choices, he should have been more explicit in terms of the money that was being offered. One user wrote:

"It sounds like you should have clarified the money was for the event, not the marriage.”

Another commented:

“Your expectations and conditions are entirely reasonable. It was unreasonable for her to assume that she could simply take the "cash option" here.”

What do you think?

Was the bride justified to ask for the money after her elopement, as it had been offered previously without specified conditions?

Or is the bride being selfish and delusional by skipping out on having a wedding celebration that included her parents, while still expecting to get their money so that she can go on a month-long vacation?

