“You still owe me 14 dollars”: deceased grandmother excludes greedy woman from will and inheritance

The strength, love, and perseverance of a grandmother is a powerful thing. Such is the case with the grandmother in a recent Reddit post , whose last act of defiance was to make sure that her estranged grandchild was held to the same standard as the rest of her family.

The author begins by explaining how their grandmother was “the strongest woman on the planet” who “practically spoiled” her children and grandchildren, but upheld a high standard of accountability. The author continues :

“I’ve got tons of relatives, so I don’t know if I’ve ever met her, if I have I don’t remember her face or name, so let’s call her ‘Little Miss J’. J left without looking back, and constantly asked my grandmother for money. She hardly repaid Grandma, which was a big mistake, because, surprise surprise, my grandma was on top of every penny that she had. She was the best I’ve ever seen when it came to handling funds.”

When deciding who to leave an inheritance to, it’s important to consider what the individual has done for the family and how the money would be used. According to a 2019 Forbes article , “family dynamics, financial stability and what’s best for all involved” should be taken into consideration when deciding the recipients of an inheritance.

The author further states that two years ago, the grandmother was diagnosed with cancer and eventually died. In her will, she divided her money among all of her family members, except for Little Miss J. As the author explains :

“In her will, she gives money to my grandpa, my dad, my uncle, me, and my sisters. Everyone in her family. But… when it comes to J, she says,’You still owe me 14 dollars.’ I do not know if she actually somehow debted J 14 dollars in a will, or just put it in there as a little slap in the face.”

This grandmother’s sentiment is one of love and accountability, as her grandchild concludes:

“I can’t be prouder to have a grandma that wouldn’t leave this world without the last laugh.”

Was the grandmother entirely justified in not leaving any money to her greedy granddaughter, who had already asked for a lot of money before and didn’t seem to care much about her grandmother beyond what was in her bank account?

Or should the grandmother have left at least something to J, even if it would have helped to keep the peace with the rest of the family after she passed?

