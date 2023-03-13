16-year-old child-free-by-choice teen refuses to acknowledge the ‘existence’ of 4-year-old cousin

Gillian Sisley

At family gatherings, a 16-year-old boy has been exhibiting unusual behavior toward his 4-year-old cousin. A family member has since written on Reddit about the growing conflict, which has caused a sticky situation.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3G3SSH_0lGape2B00
Photo byGetty ImagesonUnsplash

*This is a work of non-fiction sourced from social media discussion boards and verified experts/specialists.*

The author begins by explaining that he has a 16-year-old brother, Brandon, and a 4-year-old cousin. That said, Brandon doesn’t seem very interested in being anywhere near his little cousin. The author explains:

“[Brandon] has decided he is childfree. Which basically just means he doesn't want to be around our 4 years old little cousin. Brandon never liked our little cousin, and recently he decided that that means he doesn't have to talk to her or acknowledge her existence at all. Brandon will 100% ignore her and if she keeps trying to talk to him, he will stand up and go to another room.”

According to a study published in the Journal of Social and Personal Relationships, the choice to be child-free can be driven by a variety of factors, such as a desire for more freedom and autonomy. Additionally, research conducted by the University of California indicates that the choice to be childfree is perceived as a socially conscious decision that helps reduce environmental impact.

Despite Brandon's personal decision, the author has spoken out, calling Brandon on his behavior. He elaborates:

“Last weekend, Brandon was ignoring our little cousin once again. She started crying and I went after Brandon to call him out on it. He said he was child-free and he doesn't have to engage with children if he doesn't want to. But that's not what I meant at all.”

Though Brandon has been unresponsive to his brother’s plea, the older sibling still stands firm on the fact that he is wrong in his behavior:

“I was calling him out on being mean to a 4-year-old little girl just because and I don't care if he will ever have children or not.”

What do you think?

Is the author justified to tell his brother he’s in the wrong for behaving so poorly toward a young child, which has nothing to do with being child-free?

Or is it not the author’s call to make when it comes to whether or not his brother spends time around kids, and that’s entirely Brandon’s call to make?

Interested in a new income stream in 2023? Considering joining the NewsBreak Contributor Program (note: this is an affiliate link).

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# childfree# childcare# lifestyle# culture# society

Comments / 180

Published by

Your news source for viral content about complex relationships, society, and culture.

N/A
132K followers

More from Gillian Sisley

Former bully takes back brother’s plus-1 to wedding for wanting to bring ‘ugly duckling’ from high school to event

One groom with an upcoming wedding has a dilemma of his brother wanting to bring a plus-1 the groom would rather not have there. He writes about his predicament in a recent Reddit post.

Read full story
6 comments

Throuple who split $3.3k vacation three ways sparks debate of equitable traveling situations

A growing trend is emerging among young people looking for more affordable ways to enjoy a luxurious holiday - traveling as a “throuple”. One friend group is, however, arguing over the financials of their trip, with one of them turning to Mumsnet for advice.

Read full story

Teen who excludes stepsiblings from memory scrapbook of deceased mother refuses to apologize for sad stepmom

This Reddit post tells the story of a 17-year-old who, together with his two siblings, created a scrapbook of memories of their mother who passed away eight years ago. However, this book has recently become a point of contention within the family.

Read full story
7 comments

Bride refuses to invite groom’s ‘unwelcoming’ fiance to wedding: ‘She advised him to break up with me’

The relationship between a person and their family can be difficult at times. This is especially true for a person like the Reddit author whose fiancé is from a Spanish-speaking family.

Read full story
34 comments

Father who regrets funding son’s education refuses to pay same amount for daughter to attend world's 2nd best school

A father worried about his daughter's future is hesitant to spend the money on a foreign university like Cambridge. He’s turned to Reddit to find out whether or not he’s in the wrong for denying his daughter funding for school.

Read full story
13 comments

Mom of 4 forcing 14-year-old to share bedroom with 9-year-old half-brother slammed: ‘She needs her space’

A parent of a 14-year-old daughter is in a disagreement with his ex over the arrangements for their child to stay with the mom. The father has now taken to Reddit to find out whether or not he’s justified in supporting his daughter against his ex-wife’s wishes.

Read full story
2 comments

Gold-digging wife who divorced husband after losing 6-figure job moves on to high-earning surgeon 3 months later

A 35-year-old man remembers his college days fondly - it was when he met his now ex-wife who he was with for 10 years. However, things aren’t as peachy keen these days, as he details in his viral Reddit post.

Read full story
28 comments

Struggling mom of 2 demands half of her ex-husband's part-time work wage to cover child support

It can be incredibly challenging to ask for financial support from an ex-partner, particularly when the relationship ended on negative terms. This is the reality for the author of this Mumsnet post, who is now facing financial hardship due to the pandemic and cost of living crisis.

Read full story
26 comments

Sick grandma who brags about $1,000,000 of wealth to struggling, single mother at risk of contact being cut-off

Money can be a sensitive topic, especially when it comes to conversations between family members. This Mumsnet user recently experienced a conversation with their grandmother, who is in her mid-80s, that left them feeling frustrated and taunted.

Read full story

Neighbor who ignored knocking on her door during ‘emergency’ labeled as selfish for not being available to help

A mother's worst nightmare was realized in a residential neighborhood near London when her son got injured. The neighbor has now turned to Mumsnet to find out whether or not she was in the wrong by not answering the door.

Read full story
68 comments

Bridesmaid ditches wedding after bride ignores her for 6 months straight: ‘No idea what I’ve done wrong’

A friendship of many years has recently gone downhill due to unknown circumstances, leaving one Mumsnet author disheartened and frustrated. She’s taken to the platform to get some advice as to how to proceed.

Read full story

43-year-old man with 21-year-old girlfriend dragged for lying to young woman about wanting kids

A man has been dating a woman half his age for some time, and his friend is questioning the relationship. The friend has now written on Mumsnet about the situation to find out whether or not they were in the wrong.

Read full story
18 comments

Homeowner furious after neighbors continually trespass on his property as a convenient ‘shortcut’

A rural community in the countryside is the setting of a dispute between two neighbors over the use of a privately owned shared pathway. One of the homeowners has now turned to Mumsnet to find out whether or not he’s wrong about how he wants to proceed.

Read full story
21 comments

Woman considers divorcing her husband after his actions prove he’s ‘in love’ with his female coworker

A Mumsnet user recently shared an experience involving her husband, his female colleague, and a difficult decision she's been facing. She’s now wondering if she reacted wrongly to the whole thing, and is looking for advice from fellow online users.

Read full story
38 comments

Dinner host who demands $40 from guests following dinner party blasted for not setting expectations for reimbursement

A dinner party at a friend's house turned into a heated discussion when the host requested payment for the meal she cooked. A Reddit user shared the story of how things unfolded, and is wondering if she’s justified in being upset.

Read full story
38 comments

Wife married years ago demands sister-in-law ‘scale-down’ wedding so as to not ‘upstage’ former bride’s luxurious day

In a situation of sibling rivalry, a former bride has accused her sister-in-law of trying to one-up her wedding. The young woman has now written about the incident on Reddit to find out whether or not she’s in the wrong.

Read full story

Man who takes ‘extreme measures’ to stop wife pregnant with twin from working blasted for ‘borderline abusive’ behavior

A young couple has been married for 3 years and is expecting twins in a few months. However, the husband believes that his wife is overdoing it with her work, and has taken it upon himself to limit her work time, as he details in his Reddit post.

Read full story
36 comments

Professional woman devastated after hearing 10 minutes of ‘nasty’ insults from senior colleagues

The office can be a difficult place to navigate when you are not the most senior person, and can be even harder when you are the only female in the workspace. One Mumsnet user recently shared a story of a difficult situation she faced and asked for advice on how to handle it.

Read full story
8 comments

Dad-to-be who prioritized friend's birthday party over future baby's 20-week ultrasound dragged for being 'bad father'

For expecting parents, the gender reveal of their baby is a momentous occasion. But for one Reddit user, a missed appointment and a disagreement with his wife led to a dramatic conflict.

Read full story
20 comments

Wife at her ‘wit’s end’ walks out of birthday dinner after 2 months of husband ignoring everything she says

For the past two months, one couple has been struggling with a difficult issue in their relationship. The wife has now written on Reddit about how her husband is no longer talking to her, and wants to know if she was in the wrong for what she said.

Read full story
38 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy