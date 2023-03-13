16-year-old child-free-by-choice teen refuses to acknowledge the ‘existence’ of 4-year-old cousin

At family gatherings, a 16-year-old boy has been exhibiting unusual behavior toward his 4-year-old cousin. A family member has since written on Reddit about the growing conflict, which has caused a sticky situation.

Photo by Getty Images on Unsplash

*This is a work of non-fiction sourced from social media discussion boards and verified experts/specialists.*

—

The author begins by explaining that he has a 16-year-old brother, Brandon, and a 4-year-old cousin. That said, Brandon doesn’t seem very interested in being anywhere near his little cousin. The author explains :

“[Brandon] has decided he is childfree. Which basically just means he doesn't want to be around our 4 years old little cousin. Brandon never liked our little cousin, and recently he decided that that means he doesn't have to talk to her or acknowledge her existence at all. Brandon will 100% ignore her and if she keeps trying to talk to him, he will stand up and go to another room.”

According to a study published in the Journal of Social and Personal Relationships, the choice to be child-free can be driven by a variety of factors, such as a desire for more freedom and autonomy. Additionally, research conducted by the University of California indicates that the choice to be childfree is perceived as a socially conscious decision that helps reduce environmental impact.

Despite Brandon's personal decision, the author has spoken out, calling Brandon on his behavior. He elaborates :

“Last weekend, Brandon was ignoring our little cousin once again. She started crying and I went after Brandon to call him out on it. He said he was child-free and he doesn't have to engage with children if he doesn't want to. But that's not what I meant at all.”

Though Brandon has been unresponsive to his brother’s plea, the older sibling still stands firm on the fact that he is wrong in his behavior :

“I was calling him out on being mean to a 4-year-old little girl just because and I don't care if he will ever have children or not.”

What do you think?

Is the author justified to tell his brother he’s in the wrong for behaving so poorly toward a young child, which has nothing to do with being child-free?

Or is it not the author’s call to make when it comes to whether or not his brother spends time around kids, and that’s entirely Brandon’s call to make?

—

Interested in a new income stream in 2023? Considering joining the NewsBreak Contributor Program (note: this is an affiliate link).