Woman refusing to include 'miracle baby' niece in her wedding as flower girl despite demands from sister-in-law

Gillian Sisley

A bride is refusing to have her brother’s ‘miracle baby’ as a flower girl at her wedding, causing major family conflict to unfold, as she details in her Reddit post.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0K2WMn_0lGYs4dt00
Photo byPhoto by Jen Theodore on UnsplashonUnsplash

*This is a work of non-fiction sourced from social media discussion boards and verified experts/specialists.*

The author starts off by explaining that her older brother and his wife welcomed their first child after years of trying, and the baby has become the prize of every single family gathering. She explains further:

“Since having my niece, the baby has been the center of attention at EVERY family event we've had since she was born. Now don't get me wrong I LOVE my niece, but it can get to be a little too much when my SIL goes on and on about how long they tried to conceive, complications they've had, miscarriages they've had etc. Like a little TOO much info. Many family members have commented on how it's a little bit excessive.”

Family dynamics can be complicated, especially when in-laws are involved. Infertility issues are also a common yet often difficult struggle that many couples face. It can be emotionally and physically taxing, and can cause immense stress and disappointment, which can also cross over to other family members.

The author continues that she and her fiancé, who has two children from his previous marriage, are getting married in the spring and her sister-in-law made a rather blunt demand. The author clarifies:

“‘My fiance’s] son is one of his groomsmen while his daughter had asked to be our flower girl. When we told [the kids] the news that we were getting married a year ago, as it's something she always wanted to do, so, of course, we said yes. So I explained this to my SIL when she asked me about my niece. She asked if my stepdaughter can just carry my niece with her? I said I don't think she'd be comfortable with that considering she's 6.”

Now the author’s brother and his wife are angry and running around telling the family that the author doesn’t love her niece. She concludes:

“[My sister-in-law] then started going off about how my lack of effort to incorporate my niece is disgusting to her. I should "honor her" in some way since I know how long and hard they tried for my niece. I may sound [wrong] for this but I kind of got fed up and snapped. ‘Incorporate my niece how? By the time the wedding comes around she'll be 2 years old. The ENTIRE family already knows your story about how long and hard you guys tried for her. What more do you expect me to do to honor her?’”

What do you think?

Is the author wrong by not including her 2-year-old miracle baby niece in their wedding, despite already pre-assigning the role in the wedding to her stepkids?

Or are her brother and sister-in-law out of line and entitled to demand their baby be included in the wedding when it’s not their wedding, and not their day?

Interested in a new income stream in 2023? Considering joining the NewsBreak Contributor Program (note: this is an affiliate link).

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# infertility# babies# pregnancy# relationship conflict# lifestyle

Comments / 10

Published by

Your news source for viral content about complex relationships, society, and culture.

N/A
132K followers

More from Gillian Sisley

Former bully takes back brother’s plus-1 to wedding for wanting to bring ‘ugly duckling’ from high school to event

One groom with an upcoming wedding has a dilemma of his brother wanting to bring a plus-1 the groom would rather not have there. He writes about his predicament in a recent Reddit post.

Read full story
6 comments

Throuple who split $3.3k vacation three ways sparks debate of equitable traveling situations

A growing trend is emerging among young people looking for more affordable ways to enjoy a luxurious holiday - traveling as a “throuple”. One friend group is, however, arguing over the financials of their trip, with one of them turning to Mumsnet for advice.

Read full story

Teen who excludes stepsiblings from memory scrapbook of deceased mother refuses to apologize for sad stepmom

This Reddit post tells the story of a 17-year-old who, together with his two siblings, created a scrapbook of memories of their mother who passed away eight years ago. However, this book has recently become a point of contention within the family.

Read full story
7 comments

Bride refuses to invite groom’s ‘unwelcoming’ fiance to wedding: ‘She advised him to break up with me’

The relationship between a person and their family can be difficult at times. This is especially true for a person like the Reddit author whose fiancé is from a Spanish-speaking family.

Read full story
34 comments

Father who regrets funding son’s education refuses to pay same amount for daughter to attend world's 2nd best school

A father worried about his daughter's future is hesitant to spend the money on a foreign university like Cambridge. He’s turned to Reddit to find out whether or not he’s in the wrong for denying his daughter funding for school.

Read full story
13 comments

Mom of 4 forcing 14-year-old to share bedroom with 9-year-old half-brother slammed: ‘She needs her space’

A parent of a 14-year-old daughter is in a disagreement with his ex over the arrangements for their child to stay with the mom. The father has now taken to Reddit to find out whether or not he’s justified in supporting his daughter against his ex-wife’s wishes.

Read full story
2 comments

Gold-digging wife who divorced husband after losing 6-figure job moves on to high-earning surgeon 3 months later

A 35-year-old man remembers his college days fondly - it was when he met his now ex-wife who he was with for 10 years. However, things aren’t as peachy keen these days, as he details in his viral Reddit post.

Read full story
28 comments

Struggling mom of 2 demands half of her ex-husband's part-time work wage to cover child support

It can be incredibly challenging to ask for financial support from an ex-partner, particularly when the relationship ended on negative terms. This is the reality for the author of this Mumsnet post, who is now facing financial hardship due to the pandemic and cost of living crisis.

Read full story
26 comments

Sick grandma who brags about $1,000,000 of wealth to struggling, single mother at risk of contact being cut-off

Money can be a sensitive topic, especially when it comes to conversations between family members. This Mumsnet user recently experienced a conversation with their grandmother, who is in her mid-80s, that left them feeling frustrated and taunted.

Read full story

Neighbor who ignored knocking on her door during ‘emergency’ labeled as selfish for not being available to help

A mother's worst nightmare was realized in a residential neighborhood near London when her son got injured. The neighbor has now turned to Mumsnet to find out whether or not she was in the wrong by not answering the door.

Read full story
68 comments

Bridesmaid ditches wedding after bride ignores her for 6 months straight: ‘No idea what I’ve done wrong’

A friendship of many years has recently gone downhill due to unknown circumstances, leaving one Mumsnet author disheartened and frustrated. She’s taken to the platform to get some advice as to how to proceed.

Read full story

43-year-old man with 21-year-old girlfriend dragged for lying to young woman about wanting kids

A man has been dating a woman half his age for some time, and his friend is questioning the relationship. The friend has now written on Mumsnet about the situation to find out whether or not they were in the wrong.

Read full story
18 comments

Homeowner furious after neighbors continually trespass on his property as a convenient ‘shortcut’

A rural community in the countryside is the setting of a dispute between two neighbors over the use of a privately owned shared pathway. One of the homeowners has now turned to Mumsnet to find out whether or not he’s wrong about how he wants to proceed.

Read full story
21 comments

Woman considers divorcing her husband after his actions prove he’s ‘in love’ with his female coworker

A Mumsnet user recently shared an experience involving her husband, his female colleague, and a difficult decision she's been facing. She’s now wondering if she reacted wrongly to the whole thing, and is looking for advice from fellow online users.

Read full story
38 comments

Dinner host who demands $40 from guests following dinner party blasted for not setting expectations for reimbursement

A dinner party at a friend's house turned into a heated discussion when the host requested payment for the meal she cooked. A Reddit user shared the story of how things unfolded, and is wondering if she’s justified in being upset.

Read full story
38 comments

Wife married years ago demands sister-in-law ‘scale-down’ wedding so as to not ‘upstage’ former bride’s luxurious day

In a situation of sibling rivalry, a former bride has accused her sister-in-law of trying to one-up her wedding. The young woman has now written about the incident on Reddit to find out whether or not she’s in the wrong.

Read full story

Man who takes ‘extreme measures’ to stop wife pregnant with twin from working blasted for ‘borderline abusive’ behavior

A young couple has been married for 3 years and is expecting twins in a few months. However, the husband believes that his wife is overdoing it with her work, and has taken it upon himself to limit her work time, as he details in his Reddit post.

Read full story
36 comments

Professional woman devastated after hearing 10 minutes of ‘nasty’ insults from senior colleagues

The office can be a difficult place to navigate when you are not the most senior person, and can be even harder when you are the only female in the workspace. One Mumsnet user recently shared a story of a difficult situation she faced and asked for advice on how to handle it.

Read full story
8 comments

Dad-to-be who prioritized friend's birthday party over future baby's 20-week ultrasound dragged for being 'bad father'

For expecting parents, the gender reveal of their baby is a momentous occasion. But for one Reddit user, a missed appointment and a disagreement with his wife led to a dramatic conflict.

Read full story
20 comments

Wife at her ‘wit’s end’ walks out of birthday dinner after 2 months of husband ignoring everything she says

For the past two months, one couple has been struggling with a difficult issue in their relationship. The wife has now written on Reddit about how her husband is no longer talking to her, and wants to know if she was in the wrong for what she said.

Read full story
38 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy