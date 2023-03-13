Woman refusing to include 'miracle baby' niece in her wedding as flower girl despite demands from sister-in-law

A bride is refusing to have her brother’s ‘miracle baby’ as a flower girl at her wedding, causing major family conflict to unfold, as she details in her Reddit post .

The author starts off by explaining that her older brother and his wife welcomed their first child after years of trying, and the baby has become the prize of every single family gathering. She explains further :

“Since having my niece, the baby has been the center of attention at EVERY family event we've had since she was born. Now don't get me wrong I LOVE my niece, but it can get to be a little too much when my SIL goes on and on about how long they tried to conceive, complications they've had, miscarriages they've had etc. Like a little TOO much info. Many family members have commented on how it's a little bit excessive.”

Family dynamics can be complicated, especially when in-laws are involved. Infertility issues are also a common yet often difficult struggle that many couples face. It can be emotionally and physically taxing , and can cause immense stress and disappointment, which can also cross over to other family members.

The author continues that she and her fiancé, who has two children from his previous marriage, are getting married in the spring and her sister-in-law made a rather blunt demand. The author clarifies :

“‘My fiance’s] son is one of his groomsmen while his daughter had asked to be our flower girl. When we told [the kids] the news that we were getting married a year ago, as it's something she always wanted to do, so, of course, we said yes. So I explained this to my SIL when she asked me about my niece. She asked if my stepdaughter can just carry my niece with her? I said I don't think she'd be comfortable with that considering she's 6.”

Now the author’s brother and his wife are angry and running around telling the family that the author doesn’t love her niece. She concludes :

“[My sister-in-law] then started going off about how my lack of effort to incorporate my niece is disgusting to her. I should "honor her" in some way since I know how long and hard they tried for my niece. I may sound [wrong] for this but I kind of got fed up and snapped. ‘Incorporate my niece how? By the time the wedding comes around she'll be 2 years old. The ENTIRE family already knows your story about how long and hard you guys tried for her. What more do you expect me to do to honor her?’”

