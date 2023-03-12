Rich man refuses to give poor sister money for 10-year-old niece’s singing lessons: ‘I’m not her welfare’

A married man lives a comfortable life thanks to his well-paying job and the fact that he and his wife chose to remain child-free. However, after demands from family members for money, the man wonders if he’s in the wrong for refusing to share his wealth, as is detailed in his Reddit post .

*This is a work of non-fiction sourced from social media discussion boards and verified experts/specialists.*

—

The 48-year-old author starts off by explaining he makes a very good living at his job, and for this reason, he and his wife are rather wealthy. He continues :

“We are child-free by choice. We both have pretty good jobs and are able to afford many expensive items and activities. I own a manufacturing plant that was given to me by my father. On that property, I store 4 classic cars that I have bought/restored. I have always been a car guy. I plan to buy another car in the next year too.”

According to the American Bankers Association , it is important to establish boundaries when it comes to lending money to family members. The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau also suggests that it may be helpful to draw up a written agreement when lending money to family members to ensure that the loan is repaid.

The author continues that his younger sister is in her early 40s and has had a turbulent life, having been divorced twice and now living with a boyfriend who spends his days “intoxicated and playing Xbox.” He elaborates :

“Her daughter (10) is a very good singer. I don’t have an ear for talent but to me She is very good. My sister has wanted to enroll her in lessons with a private coach but cannot afford it. She has asked me to help her out since she is embarrassed to ask our parents. She also does not speak to the father of her daughter. I declined politely until she made a comment about my money and cars, just another “must be nice” comment I’m all too sick of hearing.”

The author then expressed his annoyance at the situation in a harsh way, and worries that he was in the wrong :

“I said ‘Maybe if your boyfriend can put down [substances] for all of 10 minutes he can help you out” and “I have 5 cars I’ll buy another 5 before I give you a dime”. I said her daughter isn’t my responsibility. She’s got a mother and a father and if they can’t figure it out it doesn’t fall on my shoulders. I’m not my sister’s welfare.”

His sister, hurt by his comments, called the author’s wife to complain. The author is now caught in a difficult situation.

What do you think?

Was the author completely in the wrong to say what he did to his sister, despite the complaints she’s made about him having money and being selfish?

Or was the author completely justified to clap back at his sister after she was rude with her demands that he give her money, since he isn’t at all responsible for helping to raise his niece and give his family members money?

—

Interested in a new income stream in 2023? Considering joining the NewsBreak Contributor Program (note: this is an affiliate link).