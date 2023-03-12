Disabled man enraged after friend refuses to be caregiver following traumatic injuries: ‘I feel used’

Gillian Sisley

Recently, a man has found himself in a difficult situation. He’s been left immobile after an injury, and has been leaning on friends for help recovering and getting back and forth to the hospital. However, his friends feel he’s asking too much, as detailed in a viral Mumsnet post.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1o1z6v_0lG9h0As00
Photo byPhoto by Centre for Ageing Better on UnsplashonUnsplash

*This is a work of non-fiction sourced from social media discussion boards and verified experts/specialists.*

The author begins by explaining that her friend recently broke one ankle and tore their ankle ligaments, and also sprained the other ankle. This is a situation the author can relate to, having gone through something similar in the past. She explains:

“They have my every sympathy for this, I’ve [been through] similar in the past. They asked our friend group for lifts to the hospital and I’ve said I can only do it on weekends (their appointments will be on weekdays most likely) but to let me know if they need any help at all on evenings and weekends.”

That said, the author believes that the requests for help have been taken a step too far, and crossed a line. She clarifies:

“They’re now asking if he can stay on our couch for 3/4 weeks as he lives in a weirdly shaped flat with lots of stairs meaning he’d struggle to get to the bathroom. We have a ground-floor bathroom. I don’t think we can give him the care he needs if he lives at ours.”

The author concludes that she and her partner are busy with work, and their employers aren’t going to give them any flex hours. She also just feels that this is asking too much. She concludes:

“This friend has asked me for many favours. I have felt used. I don’t think it’d be an appropriate environment for him as we’d have to practically ignore him during work hours. Plus, from a selfish point of view, it would be stressful for us as we couldn’t have people over and I need to finish my professional course by mid-Feb. I do not know how we can manage looking after him.”

Since then the injured party and their partner have been ignoring the author’s messages, which is out of character. The author suspects that they didn’t like them as much and wanted to be less friendly with them because they said no to something for once. Now, they have suddenly become friendly again, leading the author to question their motives:

“I feel awful about what’s happened but I suspect they’re using me again.”

What do you think?

Should the author absolutely let her friend stay with her, because he lives in a multi-story home and getting to the bathroom is a real struggle for him?

Or is the author in no way responsible to help out this friend, especially as that friend has a history of taking advantage of her only when it’s convenient?

Interested in a new income stream in 2023? Considering joining the NewsBreak Contributor Program (note: this is an affiliate link).

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# disability# health# mobility# relationship conflict# lifestyle

Comments / 74

Published by

Your news source for viral content about complex relationships, society, and culture.

N/A
132K followers

More from Gillian Sisley

Bride refuses to invite groom’s ‘unwelcoming’ fiance to wedding: ‘She advised him to break up with me’

The relationship between a person and their family can be difficult at times. This is especially true for a person like the Reddit author whose fiancé is from a Spanish-speaking family.

Read full story
10 comments

Father who regrets funding son’s education refuses to pay same amount for daughter to attend world's 2nd best school

A father worried about his daughter's future is hesitant to spend the money on a foreign university like Cambridge. He’s turned to Reddit to find out whether or not he’s in the wrong for denying his daughter funding for school.

Read full story
2 comments

Mom of 4 forcing 14-year-old to share bedroom with 9-year-old half-brother slammed: ‘She needs her space’

A parent of a 14-year-old daughter is in a disagreement with his ex over the arrangements for their child to stay with the mom. The father has now taken to Reddit to find out whether or not he’s justified in supporting his daughter against his ex-wife’s wishes.

Read full story

Gold-digging wife who divorced husband after losing 6-figure job moves on to high-earning surgeon 3 months later

A 35-year-old man remembers his college days fondly - it was when he met his now ex-wife who he was with for 10 years. However, things aren’t as peachy keen these days, as he details in his viral Reddit post.

Read full story

Struggling mom of 2 demands half of her ex-husband's part-time work wage to cover child support

It can be incredibly challenging to ask for financial support from an ex-partner, particularly when the relationship ended on negative terms. This is the reality for the author of this Mumsnet post, who is now facing financial hardship due to the pandemic and cost of living crisis.

Read full story
2 comments

Sick grandma who brags about $1,000,000 of wealth to struggling, single mother at risk of contact being cut-off

Money can be a sensitive topic, especially when it comes to conversations between family members. This Mumsnet user recently experienced a conversation with their grandmother, who is in her mid-80s, that left them feeling frustrated and taunted.

Read full story

Neighbor who ignored knocking on her door during ‘emergency’ labeled as selfish for not being available to help

A mother's worst nightmare was realized in a residential neighborhood near London when her son got injured. The neighbor has now turned to Mumsnet to find out whether or not she was in the wrong by not answering the door.

Read full story
61 comments

Bridesmaid ditches wedding after bride ignores her for 6 months straight: ‘No idea what I’ve done wrong’

A friendship of many years has recently gone downhill due to unknown circumstances, leaving one Mumsnet author disheartened and frustrated. She’s taken to the platform to get some advice as to how to proceed.

Read full story

43-year-old man with 21-year-old girlfriend dragged for lying to young woman about wanting kids

A man has been dating a woman half his age for some time, and his friend is questioning the relationship. The friend has now written on Mumsnet about the situation to find out whether or not they were in the wrong.

Read full story
18 comments

Homeowner furious after neighbors continually trespass on his property as a convenient ‘shortcut’

A rural community in the countryside is the setting of a dispute between two neighbors over the use of a privately owned shared pathway. One of the homeowners has now turned to Mumsnet to find out whether or not he’s wrong about how he wants to proceed.

Read full story
13 comments

Woman considers divorcing her husband after his actions prove he’s ‘in love’ with his female coworker

A Mumsnet user recently shared an experience involving her husband, his female colleague, and a difficult decision she's been facing. She’s now wondering if she reacted wrongly to the whole thing, and is looking for advice from fellow online users.

Read full story
38 comments

Dinner host who demands $40 from guests following dinner party blasted for not setting expectations for reimbursement

A dinner party at a friend's house turned into a heated discussion when the host requested payment for the meal she cooked. A Reddit user shared the story of how things unfolded, and is wondering if she’s justified in being upset.

Read full story
38 comments

Wife married years ago demands sister-in-law ‘scale-down’ wedding so as to not ‘upstage’ former bride’s luxurious day

In a situation of sibling rivalry, a former bride has accused her sister-in-law of trying to one-up her wedding. The young woman has now written about the incident on Reddit to find out whether or not she’s in the wrong.

Read full story

Man who takes ‘extreme measures’ to stop wife pregnant with twin from working blasted for ‘borderline abusive’ behavior

A young couple has been married for 3 years and is expecting twins in a few months. However, the husband believes that his wife is overdoing it with her work, and has taken it upon himself to limit her work time, as he details in his Reddit post.

Read full story
35 comments

Professional woman devastated after hearing 10 minutes of ‘nasty’ insults from senior colleagues

The office can be a difficult place to navigate when you are not the most senior person, and can be even harder when you are the only female in the workspace. One Mumsnet user recently shared a story of a difficult situation she faced and asked for advice on how to handle it.

Read full story
8 comments

Dad-to-be who prioritized friend's birthday party over future baby's 20-week ultrasound dragged for being 'bad father'

For expecting parents, the gender reveal of their baby is a momentous occasion. But for one Reddit user, a missed appointment and a disagreement with his wife led to a dramatic conflict.

Read full story
20 comments

Wife at her ‘wit’s end’ walks out of birthday dinner after 2 months of husband ignoring everything she says

For the past two months, one couple has been struggling with a difficult issue in their relationship. The wife has now written on Reddit about how her husband is no longer talking to her, and wants to know if she was in the wrong for what she said.

Read full story
35 comments

Bridezilla demands sister change vacation destination the same as bride’s dream honeymoon location

This Reddit post is about a woman whose sister is getting married and planning a dream wedding. However, that sister is now expecting everyone in her life to live by her script, which has resulted in big family conflict.

Read full story

Guest leaves wedding to buy MacDonald’s after bride lied to her about paying for dinner: ‘Cheap and stringy’

Recently, a colleague invited a colleague to her wedding, which the author was thrilled about. The colleague had assured them that there was no need to pay for anything. However, the author received a big surprise at the reception, as she details in her Reddit post.

Read full story
88 comments

Father refuses to gift daughter 15k in wedding money after demanding funds following surprise elopement

Jane and her partner of 5 years recently made the surprise announcement that they had eloped, rather than following through with the traditional wedding that Jane's parents had been excited to help plan. This news has since caused extreme conflict in the family dynamic., as detailed in a recent Reddit post.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy