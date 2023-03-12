Disabled man enraged after friend refuses to be caregiver following traumatic injuries: ‘I feel used’

Recently, a man has found himself in a difficult situation. He’s been left immobile after an injury, and has been leaning on friends for help recovering and getting back and forth to the hospital. However, his friends feel he’s asking too much, as detailed in a viral Mumsnet post.

The author begins by explaining that her friend recently broke one ankle and tore their ankle ligaments, and also sprained the other ankle. This is a situation the author can relate to, having gone through something similar in the past. She explains :

“They have my every sympathy for this, I’ve [been through] similar in the past. They asked our friend group for lifts to the hospital and I’ve said I can only do it on weekends (their appointments will be on weekdays most likely) but to let me know if they need any help at all on evenings and weekends.”

That said, the author believes that the requests for help have been taken a step too far, and crossed a line. She clarifies :

“They’re now asking if he can stay on our couch for 3/4 weeks as he lives in a weirdly shaped flat with lots of stairs meaning he’d struggle to get to the bathroom. We have a ground-floor bathroom. I don’t think we can give him the care he needs if he lives at ours.”

The author concludes that she and her partner are busy with work, and their employers aren’t going to give them any flex hours. She also just feels that this is asking too much. She concludes :

“This friend has asked me for many favours. I have felt used. I don’t think it’d be an appropriate environment for him as we’d have to practically ignore him during work hours. Plus, from a selfish point of view, it would be stressful for us as we couldn’t have people over and I need to finish my professional course by mid-Feb. I do not know how we can manage looking after him.”

Since then the injured party and their partner have been ignoring the author’s messages, which is out of character. The author suspects that they didn’t like them as much and wanted to be less friendly with them because they said no to something for once. Now, they have suddenly become friendly again, leading the author to question their motives :

“I feel awful about what’s happened but I suspect they’re using me again.”

What do you think?

Should the author absolutely let her friend stay with her, because he lives in a multi-story home and getting to the bathroom is a real struggle for him?

Or is the author in no way responsible to help out this friend, especially as that friend has a history of taking advantage of her only when it’s convenient?

