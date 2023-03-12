Bride who told stepdad his place was 'in the shadows' at her wedding invites him only as a courtesy

In an emotional post on Reddit , a woman shared the story of a complicated family dynamic that had been developing since childhood. Now that her wedding is approaching, it’s made the situation even worse.

The author explained that her mother had her with a bio-father who was not present in her life, but her mother's best friend, Loch, stepped in and filled the role as her father. Then, her mother met her husband Matt, who had a strained relationship with the author's father, Loch. She elaborates :

"Mom and dad were never together, always just friends, since my dad is gay, but it just worked. When I was 7 my mom met her husband Matt and ever since he and my mom got serious I have known he has issues with my dad. It started out slight enough. He would tell people dad was "my wife's friend" and not that he was my dad. He also didn't correct anyone who wrongly assumed he was my dad."

The author's story is a difficult one, filled with complicated family dynamics and strained relationships. It serves as a reminder of the importance of communication and understanding within a family, and of the need to draw boundaries when necessary .

The author went on to explain that Matt's interference in the relationship with her biological father escalated to the point that he tried to argue that the author should stay with him instead of with her father, even though her father was listed on her birth certificate with legal rights to her custody.

As the author grew into adulthood, the strained dynamic between Matt and her father continued :

"The final blow came when Matt showed up to a father/daughter event for Father's Day that I had not invited him to and that I was attending with my dad, and attempted to get my dad to leave. Then told him he was not married to mom nor was he my dad and he should have stepped aside so I could have a normal family."

Now that the author is set to get married, she made clear that Matt and her mother were invited to her wedding, but that she did not consider Matt to be anything more than a guest. When Matt objected to this, the author felt the need to stand her ground :

"He called me an ungrateful brat and said I shouldn't be so rude to him. I told him he had earned his place in the shadows and he wasn't important enough for me to invite really, but mom had sort of made up for staying with him so he was going as a courtesy to her and nothing else."

What do you think?

Is the author justified to tell her mom’s partner that he’s not her father, since she already has a dad and another man can’t just force his way into the role?

Or is the author indeed being rude to her mom’s partner, and she should include him more as a father figure in her life, out of courtesy?

