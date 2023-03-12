Woman who provides list of 7 rules for Disney trip with sisters labeled as drill sergeant for bossy attitude

Gillian Sisley

Every year, three sisters take a girls trip to a different destination, and this year it was finally the turn of a Reddit user to plan the journey. However, some of her logistics for the trip have ruffled feathers with her sisters, and she’s now wondering if she was in the wrong for it.

*This is a work of non-fiction sourced from social media discussion boards and verified experts/specialists.*

The author begins by explaining that she and her two sisters go for a trip every year together, and this year was her turn to plan it. She continues:

“This year was finally my turn to plan a trip, so I decided to book a trip to Disney world for 10 days. My sisters were very excited about this trip, and so was I. But the booking process took a while. Plus it was pretty costly. Well, we are leaving in a week and I have created a set of rules for the trip. For example, no sleeping in past 8 a.m. (rope dropping ), wear sneakers only (due to a lot of walking), etc.”

It is a common occurrence for friends and family to disagree on decisions, especially when planning a trip. As such, it is understandable why the sisters reacted the way they did; no one likes to be told what to do.

However, upon her sisters receiving the list, they were not pleased:

“They didn’t take it too well and said that I was being very overdramatic and that this wasn’t needed. I told them that this definitely was needed to get the best experience out of Disney world. We got into an argument over it and now they are saying they no longer want to go on the trip.”

The author is at a loss of what to do moving forward, because she really thought she was just being helpful:

“I thought that making this list of rules would make things easier for everyone and make it a more enjoyable time, but maybe I was being a bit dramatic.”

It is understandable that the author wanted to ensure an enjoyable experience for everyone, but the sisters felt that the rules were unnecessary and, in light of the argument, are now refusing to go on the trip.

The question is: Was the author wrong in creating a list of rules for the trip?

Reddit users have weighed in on the discussion, with many leaning toward the same conclusion—the author took things too far. One user stated:

“[You’re in the wrong]. I feel you 100% with wanting a plan, but 10 days is a TON of time at Disney. You will not need to rope drop every day. You'll also want to enjoy evenings at each park. It's a marathon, not a sprint— you have tons of time.”

Another added:

“Your sisters are presumably not children. They can make their own decisions about what shoes to wear and if they want to sleep in while on vacation, they are perfectly entitled to do so. You’re the trip planner, not their drill sergeant. I would not go on the trip either once my sister made it clear she was going to make it a nightmare.”

What do you think?

Was the author just being helpful by putting some rules into place so that she and her sisters can get the most out of their holiday?

Or do people vacation differently, and it’s not her place to order her adult sisters around like she is their boss?

