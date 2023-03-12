Mom of 5 kids furious with 18-year-old daughter for not financially supporting family of 6 members

Gillian Sisley

This is a story of a young woman who has recently started her first full-time job and is struggling to find a balance between supporting her family and taking care of her own needs. She’s written on Reddit about the issue, and is looking for advice as to how to proceed.

Photo byPhoto by Laura Chouette on UnsplashonUnsplash

*This is a work of non-fiction sourced from social media discussion boards and verified experts/specialists.*

The author begins by explaining that she’s living at home and paying $300 in rent every two weeks, and is responsible for her own necessities such as phone bills and hygiene products. She also has a shopping addiction, as she explains:

“My family has been very poor my whole life. As my mum is a single mum who is studying full time, and looking after 5 children. I have a slight shopping addiction and at least once a week some sort package/food order is showing up at our doorstep. Today a new pair of jeans (around $150) arrived (as I was in desperate need for a new pair, as I’ve outgrown my old ones) and my mum blew up at me.”

The young woman’s story has resonated with many Reddit users. It’s a story of the common struggle of balancing responsibility and taking care of one’s own needs, a struggle that is all too real for many young people.

The author continues that her mother’s outburst shocked her greatly, as she details further:

“She called me selfish, insensitive and that she’s ashamed I am her daughter, telling me that I should think about how it makes her feel when I buy an excessive amount of clothes, when she can barely afford to heat the house in the wintertime.”

This story has garnered a lot of attention on Reddit, with users debating whether or not the young woman was in the wrong for not offering to pay more rent and help with her family of six's bills, or if her mother was unreasonable for asking her to stop spending her hard earned money on things she wants.

One Reddit user said:

“You’re trying to better yourself and make your own money, and you should be able to spend it on yourself. You should feel proud of yourself for that. It’s understandable that your mother is struggling, but it’s not your responsibility to take care of all of the bills, that’s why she’s studying full time to get a better job.”

As another Reddit user added:

“Your money could be spent more wisely, but your urge to splurge is understandable since you grew up poor. My best advice to anyone who did not grow up with good financial role models is to educate yourself on financial literacy. Don't fall into the same trap as your mother, and don't swing too hard the other way. Making lots of money doesn't mean you know how to hold onto it.”

What do you think?

Is the author justified to use her income for whatever she likes, since she pays rent and already contributes to the household?

Or is the author indeed being selfish by not doing more to financially support her single mother and 4 siblings, especially as she makes full-time money?

