'Evil' man tells mom terminally ill with cancer that he ‘stopped respecting and loving’ her over addiction issues

A 21-year-old man, who is living with his three sisters, recently had a heart-to-heart with his mother about the past. He’s now written on Reddit about the interaction, and how badly it’s all gone south.

The author starts off by explaining that his mother is currently going through end-stage renal kidney failure and had listed him as her emergency contact. However, there’s a lot of messiness in their shared past. He explains :

“My older sister currently has legal custody over our two younger sisters and at one point even had legal custody over me when I was still a minor, she basically gained custody of us all when she was 19 because our mom was an addict.”

According to a study published in the journal Palliative & Supportive Care , facing a terminal illness can lead to a person reflecting on their past decisions and mistakes. This process can be both emotionally and spiritually beneficial , as it allows people to come to terms with their mortality and better appreciate the time they have left.

The author continues that when his mom got sick, she started to depend quite heavily on him, which ultimately led to an uncomfortable confrontation. He clarifies :

“When she first started going to dialysis about 5 months ago, she put me down as her emergency contact, and at first I just sucked it up and dealt with it (because she doesn't have anyone else in this part of the country and my older sister doesn't talk to her for reasons you can imagine.) However, yesterday when the clinic contacted me, and I had to pick her up I informed her that she needed to put someone else down because I wouldn't be answering those calls anymore after she had her family members leave threatening messages to my older sister.”

His mom didn’t like the sound of his honesty, and argued that the author ‘didn’t love her anymore’. At this, the author chose to be blunt, and delivered a hard truth :

“I told her the exact moment I stopped loving her, and respecting her, was when I was 13. I had just entered high school. I was big into football, and the coach at that time was brutal. He was making us practice two times a day, at 5 am. and after school. One morning ‘my mom] was passed out on the couch off of whatever substance she was using at the time and my older sister, only 15 at the time, was freaking out because we had no food...we never had any food. She made sure I ate that morning [so I wouldn’t pass out during football practice], and I ate that meal on my way to practice crying.”

After he told her that that was the moment he stopped loving her and respecting her, she cried and called him ‘evil’. He is now left with a moral conflict and wondering if he should have been softer with her.

Was the author in the wrong for what he said to his terminally ill mother, and he should have let her pass in peace without adding salt to her already gaping wound of guilt?

Or was the author entirely justified to be honest with his addict mother, after everything she did to traumatize her kids, even though it might have been cruel to say since she’s dying?

