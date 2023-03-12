Man furious after abused sister invites ex over to see sick son before divorce is completely finalized

A difficult divorce between two people can take an emotional toll on those involved, and the situation can be further complicated when a third party is involved. In this case, the Reddit user's brother was also impacted by the divorce, as he had previously been friends with the ex.

The author starts off by explaining that she is a divorced mother of a young child, and she’s trying to keep a good co-parenting relationship with her ex, despite their person issue.

However, her brother has made this co-parenting process more difficult. She explains further :

“It’s been messy and I’ve been living with my brother as he helped me leave [my ex]. My brother used to be friends with my ex so the divorce has been rough for him too and I think he’s been focusing on his anger so he doesn’t have to accept that my ex hurt him too. My son was sick and he kept asking for his dad so I asked my ex to come and see him.”

Divorce is never an easy situation to find oneself in, and this case demonstrates how a third party can be impacted by the process. Although it was an emotional time for all involved, any decision that should be made should be done with the child’s best interests at heart .

The author's sister-in-law was also present at the house when the ex arrived, warning the author that her brother would not be happy when he found out her ex was coming over. Once the ex left and the author's son had calmed down, her brother turned his anger toward her, accusing her of making an irrational decision. She elaborates :

“He thinks I’m insane for asking my ex to come and see our son as he thinks I need to stay away from him until our divorce is finalized. He told me he didn’t want him in his house again and wouldn’t budge when I reminded him he’s still my son’s father.”

The author was frustrated by her brother's refusal to see things from her perspective and understand why she had made the decision to invite her ex over. She reminded him that she had done what was best for her son in the moment.

What do you think?

Was the author justified to invite her ex over to her brother’s house when her sick son was begging for his dad, even though her brother didn’t like it due to his personal feelings?

Or was the author insensitive to her brother’s feelings, and to invite her ex to her sibling’s house was an absolute slap in the face after he’d helped her get out of the situation?

