22-year-old tells mom with terminal cancer she’s ‘selfish’ for leaving soon-to-be orphaned daughter with boyfriend

When tragedy strikes, it can often bring out the best in people. Such is the case with Malcolm, a 22-year-old man who was asked to take on the responsibility of raising his half-sister, without consulting his girlfriend first, as she’s written about on Reddit .

The author begins by explaining that she’s been dating her boyfriend for 6 months, and he’s taken on a fairly big responsibility when it comes to his half-sister. She explains :

“My boyfriend “Malcolm” has a half-sister, “Elena”. They have the same dad and he’s not involved in their lives. Elena’s mom “Sandra” was diagnosed with cancer last year. She went through treatment but it’s been determined that there’s nothing they can do. Sandra will pass sometime this year. She has no family. Malcolm has spent a lot of time helping care for Elena, driving her to school, making them meals, etc.”

That said, her boyfriend recently sat her down to have an ‘important’ conversation. She was shocked by what he told her :

“He said that Sandra asked to speak to him. She said she understood if the answer was no but asked for him to take on custody of Elena, sooner rather than later that way she could adjust to him being her guardian before she passes. Malcolm would move in with them. Sandra had a sizable life insurance policy and an account to help him care for Elena. To my surprise, he agreed to all of this without consulting me. I pointed this out and he said we’ve only been together 6 months. Without further discussion, he subleased his apartment and moved in with Sandra and Elena.”

The author adds that when she stopped by to pick up Malcolm for lunch the other day and was making small talk with Sandra, she noticed something she felt was unfair. She elaborates :

"I asked [my boyfriend] if he was really her only option. Sandra said Elena is losing enough, she doesn't want to force her to move abroad on top of everything. She also doesn't feel right asking Malcolm's mom to move back. I said I found the whole thing a little selfish. Malcolm is only 22. He shouldn’t be tied down raising a child. Sandra got defensive and said she wished she didn’t have to ask him, plus he said yes. I asked what else was he supposed to say. Sandra told me I was upsetting her and asked me to leave.”

Malcolm was not pleased with his girlfriend’s outspokenness, and he made that clear when he called to tear into the author :

"Malcolm called me later, screaming at me. He said that I upset Sandra. I said I was trying to defend him and point out options she may not have thought of. Malcolm told me to butt out and to get on board with this or walk away. He hasn't spoken to me since. I saw Elena at the mall on Sunday and she ignored me.”

Is the author being reasonable by questioning her boyfriend’s decision to take in his half-sister whose going to be orphaned soon, since he’s so young and he didn’t consult her first?

Or is the author the one being selfish by expecting her boyfriend to consult his girlfriend of 6 months about taking in his orphaned sibling, and it was beyond cruel to tell a dying woman she’s being ‘selfish’ for wanting to place her child with a beloved family member when she dies.

