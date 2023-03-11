High-earing mom of 2 furious over ‘lazy, hands-off’ husband getting favorable 75% house equity value in divorce

A Mumsnet user recently posed a difficult moral question regarding divorce proceedings. The author's marriage of 6 years is ending, and she needs legal information regarding how to get the most out of her separation.

*This is a work of non-fiction sourced from social media discussion boards and verified experts/specialists.*

The author begins by explaining that she and her soon-to-be ex-husband own a home worth £600k together, of which the author has contributed all £280k equity.

She explains the financial situation further:

“I earn £75k. He earns £30k. I work full-time and also do all the housework and childcare. I am the higher earner but also do most of everything. He is pretty hands-off. He likes video games more than his job/family/friends.”

When it comes to divorce proceedings, laws and regulations vary from state to state. In many states, courts consider a variety of factors when determining how to fairly divide property, including length of the marriage, income, and contributions of each spouse, the needs of dependent children, and the standard of living prior to the divorce. However, it is important to note that courts may also consider the earning capacity of each party , which may work in favor of the lower-earning spouse.

The author recently met with a lawyer, and is concerned about how equity is likely to be divided out following the separation. She clarifies :

“I spoke to a solicitor who said that he will get a much bigger % of that equity because he can't afford to buy a house around here on £30k without taking a huge % of that equity. I want [my husband] to live in a home that is suitable for our 3 young DC to go stay and I want to be fair.”

Still, the author doesn’t feel it’s ‘fair’ for her husband to get 75% of the home’s equity, since he purposely didn’t contribute as much to their lifestyle. She concludes with :

“He chose a job that pays £30k. He quit his high-paid job. He chose to have no savings. He can afford to rent somewhere suitable but for him to buy somewhere with 3 beds - he would need to take a huge % of that equity. I would need to sell the home. I've worked bloody hard and have saved, worked overtime, pushed for promotion, etc. Do the settlements always look at what someone can BUY?”

What do you think?

Should the author definitely seek an additional legal opinion, since this seems to be a very unfair situation considering the author taking on more responsibility for the family?

Or is this just the reality of getting divorced, especially when there are kids involved, and the author needs to accept that the care of her kids matters more than anything else?

