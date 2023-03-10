Woman who ‘publicly humiliated’ her boyfriend at fancy restaurant refuses to entertain his ‘offensive’ picky eating

A man’s picky eating habits have been a source of frustration in his relationship with his girlfriend. She has written on Reddit about an incident in which her boyfriend claims she ‘humiliated’ him, and now she wants to know if she was in the wrong.

*This is a work of non-fiction sourced from social media discussion boards and verified experts/specialists.*

—

The author starts off by explaining that she and her boyfriend made plans to go out to dinner with her parents, who live in another part of the state and don't see her often.

Because they were going out for dinner, the logistics were a little complicated. She explains :

“My boyfriend "Chris" is the absolute pickiest eater I have ever met. No, he doesn't have food allergies. No, he has no intolerances. He's just picky. I don't blame him for that; his mom didn't know how to cook a whole lot, so Chris' palette adjusted to it.”

Adults may be picky eaters due to a variety of factors, including childhood experiences, lifestyle habits, and food intolerances. According to a study published in the journal Appetite, around 20% of adults are considered to be picky eaters and these individuals often avoid specific foods or food groups altogether.

In an effort to make sure there would be something for Chris to eat, the author asked him to look over the menu before they went. However, things didn’t quite go as planned. The author elaborates :

“The restaurant was a new seafood place that opened close to where we live. Since I knew how picky Chris can be, I asked him to look over the menu before we went so that we could make sure there would be something there that he'd eat. He told me he looked it over and would have the salmon.”

However, when they arrived at the restaurant, Chris made a disgusted face and said there was nothing he would eat. The author was taken aback by her partner’s reaction :

“My parents looked a bit hurt, so I pulled Chris aside and said that I couldn't believe he'd do this, that if he wouldn't like the food he had all of yesterday and most of today to pick a different restaurant. I then commented that I was just annoyed by his picky eating because now it's hurting my parents, and left the restaurant with him (after apologizing to my parents).”

Chris felt humiliated by his girlfriend's comments and said he was in shock that she did not defend him. The author concludes :

“He told me that he was in shock that I didn't defend him and that I ‘should have known’ he would be unhappy, and was being a [terrible person] for publicly humiliating ‘what he can't control’.”

What do you think?

Is the author justified in feeling upset with her boyfriend, since he made such a stink at dinner with her folks and not only embarrassed himself but also upset her parents?

Or is the author insensitive to her boyfriend’s eating preferences, and it’s not his fault that she chose a restaurant he didn’t want to eat at, even though he didn’t vocalize it?

—

