Father wants ‘nothing to do’ with bride who stole daughter’s fiance: ‘I don't support this relationship’

A Reddit user recently posted about a difficult family situation involving his three daughters. His middle daughter’s upcoming wedding has caused a real rift between all of the loved ones, and the father is unsure of how to proceed.

The author begins by explaining that he’s a father to multiple children, and has been married to their mother for several decades. He explains :

“I have 3 daughters - Sara, Jane, Bella. Jane recently got engaged and [is getting married] at the end of the year to Alex.”

That said, the author has refused to attend her wedding for a very controversial reason. He elaborates further :

“I've told her I won't be attending the wedding and refuse to have anything to do with it. Sara and Alex were together, but a couple of months before their wedding everything came out that Alex and Jane were having an affair. This happened about 5 years ago. Throughout this time I've made it clear I don't support this relationship. From what I know, neither ever properly apologized to Sara.”

Jane has asked her father to accept the couple and be present for her big day, but the author still refused, leading to tension between him and his wife. He concludes :

“My wife is saying I'm holding grudges and to stop acting like this. Bella [my youngest] thinks I'm right though, she's not attending.”

The situation certainly has a lot of complexities, as Redditors have since pointed out. One user wrote :

"I think it's completely valid for you to not support or participate in a wedding for a couple who had an affair and didn't apologize to the person they wronged.”

Another user suggested that the author at least try to repair the relationship with his daughter, Jane:

"It's still your daughter's wedding and if you don't attend it will damage your relationship with her forever.”

What do you think?

Is the author being a good father to Sara by refusing to attend Jane and Alex’s wedding, since the married couple-to-be got together from an affair when Sara and Alex were engaged?

Or is the author a bad father for refusing to attend his daughter’s wedding, which could forever ruin their relationship, even if he doesn’t approve of the couple?

