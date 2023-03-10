Employee who discovers she's earning 100K less than colleagues after 'document discrepancy’ looks for new job

An employee of a large company recently had her annual pay review and didn’t quite have the meeting she was expecting. She’s written about the situation on Mumsnet to get advice as to how she should proceed.

The author begins that she was called by her manager for an annual pay review, but things didn’t quite go as planned. She explains :

“My manager opened the document up on a shared screen and began talking me through it. It was immediately clear to me I was looking at someone else’s document and the base pay was completely different to mine. Overall this person is paid £80k [$98K USD] more than me. I was so stunned at this discrepancy I could not register what my manager was saying to me. After a few minutes she ‘realised’ the mistake and shut down the document.”

Discovering a significant pay discrepancy between colleagues is not only shocking, but also extremely damaging for the morale of fellow employees. When the differences in pay are so large and so clearly visible, it can lead to a lack of motivation and a feeling of being undervalued.

The author was utterly shocked to discover the extent of the disparity. She continues :

“[My manager] is usually meticulous and I can’t believe this was an error so I think for some reason she wants me to know. She made a point of telling me at the start of the call that she had just finished ‘Jane’s’ pay review (my colleague) so I don’t know if I’m supposed to conclude this is Jane’s pay.”

The author never thought there could be such a massive difference between her own pay and a co-worker’s. She elaborates further :

“Needless to say I am job hunting. I am so confounded by this whole situation, I am just in a daze. I knew people in my team were paid different amounts but never dreamt the discrepancy could be so wide. I think I am probably the lowest paid member of the team.”

In the modern workplace, it is essential that employees are paid fairly and equally for the work that they do. When it comes to pay reviews, it’s also important that companies are transparent and that all documents are accurate , to ensure that the employee feels valued and respected.

What do you think?

Was this manager just incredibly incompetent, and the company she works for is terrible, because they just lost a valuable employee with such a horrible oversight?

Or is it possible the manager knew exactly what she was doing, and she was clearly trying to give the author a head’s up about the unfair situation so that she could give the author a boost to look for better in her career?

—

