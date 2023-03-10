Woman who is pregnant with twins devastated after father of babies returns to wife and disowns pregnant girlfriend

A woman's heart was broken recently when a man she had been seeing for a year suddenly disappeared after finding out she was pregnant with twins. She’s now written on Mumsnet about the devastation of her situation.

Photo by Getty Images on Unsplash

*This is a work of non-fiction sourced from social media discussion boards and verified experts/specialists.*

—

The author, a woman in her twenties, had known her boyfriend for five years prior to beginning to see him. They had decided to keep the relationship private due to where they worked. She explains :

“It was going so well, he was such a lovely guy and I fell for him pretty fast. He was separated from his wife and living with his parents sharing custody of his son until he could find a place of his own, not ideal but they are a lovely family and due to circumstances with his disabled son it helped with the caring aspect and juggling a very demanding job. Just before Christmas, I found out I was pregnant.”

Relationships can be complicated and sometimes the outcome isn't what we expect . No matter the situation, it takes strength and courage to move on, especially when faced with a broken heart. Healthline advises that a person needs to take their time to heal from heartbreak, and possibly seek professional help.

The author continues that her partner was surprised, but started off by being supportive. That is until the author attended her first scan. She elaborates :

“I decided to have a private scan to find out how far I was and got the shock of my life when two little blobs appeared on the screen…yes twins! Unfortunately, it all went downhill from there. I didn’t hear from him that night, or the next day or a week later. When I messaged or tried to call him all I got was, ‘I’m busy’.”

That was when the author discovered something truly shocking that changed the entire trajectory of her life :

“Turns out he is still married to his wife and they are all living with his parents (his family have a pretty huge house). I then get a letter from them both stating that they have decided to stay together as a family and once I give birth he will, of course, be financially responsible for the children but that will be the extent of his involvement.”

The woman is now faced with the difficult task of having to see him at work, which he has completely ignored her :

“It’s like I no longer exist. I don’t know how to move on. I don’t know how to get over this.”

What do you think?

Should the author go forward with terminating the pregnancy if she still has time, so that she can avoid being attached to this poor excuse of a man for the rest of her life?

Or is the author strong enough to do this on her own, and single moms successfully raise children alone all the time, especially if they’re getting child support?

—

Interested in a new income stream in 2023? Considering joining the NewsBreak Contributor Program (note: this is an affiliate link).