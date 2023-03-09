75-year-old mother-in-law who walks around son’s house in nothing but underwear refuses to ‘cover up’

A Mumsnet post has sparked a debate about the appropriateness of a mother-in-law wearing only a t-shirt and underwear to bed. It has prompted many users to question whether or not it is acceptable for a woman to dress this way in front of her family.

The author begins by explaining that, for years, her elderly mother-in-law has been living with the family, but recently she has taken to wandering around the house in the middle of the night in a very ‘revealing’ outfit. The author explains :

“She's 75 and has sold her house and is meant to be looking for another. She goes to bed but then gets up a few times...normal things...back and to the kitchen for a drink or to the bathroom whatever. But she's always wearing a t-shirt and knickers...and it's not a long nightie type t-shirt but one that just sits above her knickers.”

As people age, their behavior can often change , from memory loss to a decrease in cognitive abilities. This can cause confusion and worry for family members, who may not know how to respond, and it may cause emotional distress to witness such a decline in a family member

The author is desperate for advice, because she no longer feels comfortable in her own home. She continues :

“I genuinely don't know. I find this so...invasive or something. I just dont want to see MIL in her knickers. However...I am admittedly a bit of a prude sometimes.

The author’s concerns weren’t completely brushed off, but opinions were divided among online users as to how the author should proceed.

One user commented :

“It’s her body and her business. Unless she’s doing something that’s offensive or inappropriate, then she can dress however she pleases.”

Another user wrote :

“I think it’s inappropriate for a 75-year-old to be wearing such revealing clothing in a family home. It’s very uncomfortable and can make people feel awkward.”

What do you think?

Is the author justified to feel so uncomfortable with her elderly mother-in-law walking around in her underwear around her son’s home?

Or is she indeed being a prude by trying to control her mother-in-law’s body autonomy and comfort levels?

