Man who is ‘sick of disrespect’ from his stepson threatens to kick teen out unless he bends to stepdad’s will

At 47 years old, one man has found himself in a difficult situation: trying to gain the respect of his 16-year-old stepson. The stepdad has now turned to Reddit to find out whether or not he’s in the wrong for how he behaved.

The author begins by explaining that he’s been married for two years. His current wife has one son, while he has two daughters with his ex-wife. His stepson, however, has been disrespectful to him since the day he moved into the house. He elaborates :

“I understand that change, especially change this drastic (moving, getting new siblings/ a new parent) is hard for a kid but some of the stuff he does just crosses a line. I transferred him to a really great private high school when he moved in because I wanted him to have the best opportunities. He always complains that he doesn’t like his new classmates, that the school is too far away (it’s 15 minutes further than his old school, which is practically nothing) and that he doesn’t like the environment.”

Raising a stepchild can be a difficult endeavor, especially when that child is not respecting the authority of their stepparent. This sort of situation is a complicated one, but experts advise that the only way to gain respect from a stepchild is to be patient, set reasonable boundaries, and build a sincere relationship over time.

Not only has the stepson been ‘ungrateful’, but he has also broken rules that were set by the author and his wife. He explains further :

“I have asked him to surrender his phone to the living room at 9pm to have some family time but he says he wants to talk to his old friends. His mother and I try to have a date night once or twice a week and he always claims he is too busy to watch his step sisters. We have asked him repeatedly for the passwords to his social media accounts and he refuses to hand them over… etc.”

The author was so fed up with his stepson’s behavior that he made some rules to try and gain the respect he feels he deserves. He concludes with :

“I’m sick of the disrespect in my own house, so I set some boundaries. Either he starts treating me with respect and listening to me, or he can find somewhere else to live. Obviously, I wouldn’t really kick him out, but I’m hoping this scares some sense into him. My wife, however, said I took it too far and need to apologize and tell him I wasn’t serious. I feel like this will undermine my authority though.”

What do you think?

Is the author justified to demand his stepson’s respect, even if it means putting strict rules in place and demanding he follows them, or else he’ll be kicked out at 16 years old?

Or is the author failing to recognize that he took his stepson out of his school, away from his friends, and now demands the teen look after his stepsiblings, so it’s ridiculous for the author to expect his stepson to feel grateful towards him?

