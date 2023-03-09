Woman who undergoes emergency brain surgery shamed by family for missing sister’s ‘surprise’ wedding

When a Reddit user’s sister announced she was throwing herself a ‘surprise birthday party’, the author was a little sour about not actually getting an invite to the event. She’s now written about the situation on Reddit to find out if she’s reasonable to be upset.

The author’s sister recently decided to throw a party, but didn’t invite the author. To make things worse, her mother then rubbed salt in the wound. The author elaborates :

“My mom asked if I'd take some pictures [of the party] since I am a photographer. My mom nagged me for a couple of months because everyone was going to be there.”

Family dynamics and communication can be complicated, especially when it comes to important events like weddings . In fact, many brides and grooms report that family drama or issues were only heightened by their wedding, because of the heightened emotion involved.

That said, the day before the birthday party, the author ended having a medical emergency that became extremely serious. She explains further :

“The ER doctor ran a bunch of tests and an MRI and ended up admitting me and called in the neurosurgeon and booked an operating room for emergency surgery. It was now the morning of my sister's birthday and I texted my mom to tell her I couldn't be there and explained why and she was [mad].”

Later that evening, the author received a picture of their sister in a wedding dress, getting married to her boyfriend. The author was shocked :

“I asked who all knew [about the wedding] and she said, ‘everyone except you, we wanted it to be a surprise’. [Am I in the wrong] for getting upset that I was basically being tricked into a full on wedding photography without knowing I was supposed to do it and everyone else knew it was a wedding and not her surprise birthday party?”

Many Redditors sympathized with the author and agreed that she had been wronged, with one commenter writing :

“It sounds like you had a right to be angry. You were given false expectation and then expected to do something you weren't even aware of.”

Other commenters had different opinions. Another wrote :

“It seems like they all had good intentions. It's not like they were trying to keep you out of the loop to hurt you. They were trying to make sure the surprise was kept.”

What do you think?

Is the author totally justified to feel betrayed that her family wanted to use her as a free photographer at her sister’s surprise, pop-up wedding?

Or is the author just being melodramatic for being upset, and it’s only reasonable that her mom was mad she didn’t make it to the wedding to be the photographer?

