Divorced mother who refuses to pay $700 after son ‘ruins’ child’s designer shoes threatened with legal action

A divorced mother of two was surprised when her son 17-year-old returned home from visiting his father with a receipt for a pair of expensive designer shoes. She’s taken to Reddit to explain why she refuses to pay for the bill.

The author, a divorced mother of 2 children, begins by explaining that one of her kids accidentally stepped on another student's shoes at school, and it was bad enough that the author got a massive cheque for it. She explains :

“My kids were at their father's for the week last week and when they came back my son brought me a receipt for a pair of $700 shoes that he needed to pay for. Obviously, I was confused and so my son explained that while at school he accidentally stepped on a kid's shoes, my kid's shoes were muddy from being outside and apparently the mud caused so much damage to these expensive shoes that they need to be replaced.”

Part of a parent’s responsibility in raising kids is to teach their children to own up to their mistakes and make things right. Many people generally believe that parents have to set a good example for their children and that their kid’s should be held accountable for their actions .

After some investigation into the incident, the mother learned that her ex-husband had promised the other student's mother that they would cover the cost of the shoes, and essentially threw the author under the bus. She clarifies :

“I called my ex and he told me that it was our job as parents to set a good example to our kids and show that we fix things when we make mistakes which is why he told this kid's mom that I would pay for a new pair of shoes. His reasoning for this was that I receive child support from him and that I should have enough money to replace these shoes.”

The author then called the mother of the child with the expensive sneakers to try and talk things out, but the conversation didn’t go very well :

“[I explained] that I had not agreed to pay for these shoes which caused her to get very upset with me over the phone because my ex had told her that we would cover the shoes. At this point, I was pretty frustrated and told her that if her son was so worried about his shoes he shouldn't wear them to school. I told her this was all just a mistake that happened but that I wouldn't be paying for a new set of shoes. Since then the mother has told me she would "seek legal counsel" if I didn't pay.”

What do you think?

Is the author justified to refuse to pay for a $700 pair of shoes, since it’s ridiculous for a child to wear such expensive footwear, and if her ex agreed to pay for them he should find the money instead?

Or is the author setting a terrible example for her children by not paying for the shoes, since her son technically ruined them, and his parents need to take responsibility for it?

