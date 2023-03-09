Hospital worker enraged after person ‘late for work steals’ his parking spot takes petty revenge: ‘Could’ve been worse’

At a hospital near the city center, a small 4-person lab team has one reserved parking spot to accommodate their need for emergency call shifts. A lab technician who has been struggling to use his assigned parking spot decided to employ a petty method to ensure his spot was protected, and has written about it on Reddit .

A lab technician explains that his department is sometimes required for emergencies, so they have a specific spot reserved. He elaborates :

“Since I work in a small team (only 4), and the evening shift is also on call for any emergency, we have ONE reserved parking spot. There's a sign saying it's only for on-call lab technicians from our department, and there's a chain with a padlock in front of it.”

At hospitals near a city center, reserved parking spots are a precious commodity. This is especially true for a team that is on-call for emergencies, and needs to use the space to accommodate their job.

That said, one morning when the author was arriving for an emergency, he noticed someone was already parked in the assigned spot, and the chain had been cut. He explains :

“I arrived one morning near 9:45, went to the reserved parking spot but the chain was down and the spot was taken. At first, I thought it was someone from the other team but I didn't agree to share the spot with anyone and I didn't recognize the car. So I decided to park JUST in front of it, horizontally so that my car wouldn't be on the road.”

The author continues that he was going to track down a colleague in his department and ask them to move, only to learn that it was a hospital worker from another department who had parked in the spot because she was ‘late for work’.

She became incredibly angry when she learned about being blocked in. She began harassing the author’s team to try and get his car moved, but his colleagues were less than accommodating :

“Meanwhile, I was in the middle of a complex procedure that required me to be in a [sterilized] "white room", so I couldn't just leave what I was doing like that. So she waited. And she called twice more to complain that she needed to leave. And twice she got berated by my colleagues until one of them told her to stop or they would involve the hospital's security and actually get her towed. In the end, I got out of the white room at 5:30pm.”

The healthcare worker was visibly angry when the technician came out to his car again, and was kept for 2 hours after her shift because her car was blocked in. She muttered a ‘passive-aggressive thank you’ to the author, and hasn’t parked in that spot since.

