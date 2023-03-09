Man who hates dogs refuses to be 'flexible' about brother bringing his dog to family vacation: ‘It's me or the dog’

Gillian Sisley

Family vacations are a cherished tradition for many, offering a chance to explore new places, create lasting memories and bond with loved ones. For one Reddit user, their family vacation has become a source of tension, as he must decide whether or not to bring his brother's dog along.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Jdg0u_0lCVl1t400
Photo byPhoto by Kabo on UnsplashonUnsplash

*This is a work of non-fiction sourced from social media discussion boards and verified experts/specialists.*

The author, a 33-year-old male, has not gone on a family vacation since 2018 with his parents, brother, and sister. The author is now married with an 18-month-old baby, while his brother has a terrier that he’s very fond of. The author elaborates:

“My brother has morphed into a self-described "dog dad" and based off social media seems to rarely do things without the dog. We live in the same city, but different areas and we don't see him all that much. The few times I've been around his dog it behaves fine. It's too friendly for me and I can't speak to how it behaves over multiple days or around babies.”

When it comes to introducing a dog to a new baby, it’s important to take things slow and carefully. It’s advised that the dog not be permitted to lick the baby, always be supervised their interactions, and give the dog a place where they can escape from the chaos.

The family was planning to go on a vacation to Florida in a few weeks, but his parents recently found out that his brother was planning to bring his dog. This has caused the author quite a bit of worry, as he continues:

“My parents aren't thrilled about [the dog coming] but "it is what it is", those are my parents' words. I'm not a dog person, I do not want to travel with the dog, I do not want to stay the week in the same house as the dog, I do not want activities based on being dog friendly, and I do not want the dog around my son.”

The author's parents want to stay out of it, and have told their kids to hash out the situation and whe. But when the siblings tried, it didn’t exactly go great:

"Essentially he isn't flexible on the dog, it is his family and it is a family vacation. He says my 18-month-old will be far more annoying and loud than his dog. He seems firm on this and I'm ready to pull out of the trip. If I don't go, the trip may fall apart.”

What do you think?

Is the author justified to feel unsafe with his young child around his brother’s dog, especially considering the vacation will be for many days rather than just a few hours?

Or is the author being unreasonable to decide his child is allowed on the family trip, but his brother’s dog is not permitted, and the author doesn’t get to make the rules?

# vacation# dogs# pets# travel# babies

