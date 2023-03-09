Partying college student at risk of ‘flunking’ out of school after sister moves out of their apartment: ‘Not my problem’

A college student has decided to move out of the apartment her parents bought for her after they forced her younger brother to move in as well. Her parents are now furious that the college student has moved out, refusing to live on her parents’ terms, as detailed in a viral Reddit post .

The author is a college student who recently moved out of the apartment her parents bought for her after her younger brother moved in. She elaborates further in her post:

“It was great for two years. And I came out of my shell a little. I met other people like me and discovered that, unlike high school, university isn't hell. My little brother graduated last year and got into the same school. Rather than stay in dorms he convinced my parents to let him move in with me.”

Because the author doesn’t own the apartment, she didn’t get a say, but that didn’t turn out very well in the end. She clarifies :

“I lasted one semester. Since [my brother] had an off-campus residence my apartment became party central. I asked my parents to make him stop after talking to him didn't work. They said to loosen up. I talked to the university and was able to snag a rare single room in the mature student dorm. When we drove back after New Year's I dropped off my brother and then went to my new place. It isn't perfect. But it is pretty sweet.”

When the author's parents discovered she’d moved out, they were understandably upset that they had spent money on the apartment to help her, only for her to move out. The author tried to negotiate with her parents to make the living situation more bearable, but they refused to help:

“Without me there he is having a blast. He is also missing a lot of classes and has been fined for noise complaints by the condo board. But that's not my problem. My parents are asking me to please move back in because my brother is in danger of being put on academic probation. I asked if I was allowed to bar him from having parties and stuff. He was part of the conversation and was upset that I was asking to be put in charge of him. My parents said he was allowed some freedom and that as his big sister I should look out for him and not let him fail.”

The author admitted to feeling guilty about her parents potentially losing money, but she is still standing her ground. She concludes with :

“I thanked them for the opportunity but declined. [My brother] recently had a party that the cops had to shut down. My parents are considering selling the apartment but it's kind of a [bad] market right now I guess. I feel bad that they might lose money after doing something so awesome for me. And I feel bad that my idiot brother might have to take time off school to calm down.”

What do you think?

Was the author totally justified to move out of her parent’s apartment after they forced her brother to move in, who has only been throwing massive parties?

Or is the author being selfish to not stay living with her brother and look out for him, and help support him through college, especially since he’s at risk to lose his sweet party pad now?

