Partying college student at risk of ‘flunking’ out of school after sister moves out of their apartment: ‘Not my problem’

Gillian Sisley

A college student has decided to move out of the apartment her parents bought for her after they forced her younger brother to move in as well. Her parents are now furious that the college student has moved out, refusing to live on her parents’ terms, as detailed in a viral Reddit post.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3t9Sml_0lCSb39N00
Photo byGetty ImagesonUnsplash

*This is a work of non-fiction sourced from social media discussion boards and verified experts/specialists.*

The author is a college student who recently moved out of the apartment her parents bought for her after her younger brother moved in. She elaborates further in her post:

“It was great for two years. And I came out of my shell a little. I met other people like me and discovered that, unlike high school, university isn't hell. My little brother graduated last year and got into the same school. Rather than stay in dorms he convinced my parents to let him move in with me.”

Because the author doesn’t own the apartment, she didn’t get a say, but that didn’t turn out very well in the end. She clarifies:

“I lasted one semester. Since [my brother] had an off-campus residence my apartment became party central. I asked my parents to make him stop after talking to him didn't work. They said to loosen up. I talked to the university and was able to snag a rare single room in the mature student dorm. When we drove back after New Year's I dropped off my brother and then went to my new place. It isn't perfect. But it is pretty sweet.”

When the author's parents discovered she’d moved out, they were understandably upset that they had spent money on the apartment to help her, only for her to move out. The author tried to negotiate with her parents to make the living situation more bearable, but they refused to help:

“Without me there he is having a blast. He is also missing a lot of classes and has been fined for noise complaints by the condo board. But that's not my problem. My parents are asking me to please move back in because my brother is in danger of being put on academic probation. I asked if I was allowed to bar him from having parties and stuff. He was part of the conversation and was upset that I was asking to be put in charge of him. My parents said he was allowed some freedom and that as his big sister I should look out for him and not let him fail.”

The author admitted to feeling guilty about her parents potentially losing money, but she is still standing her ground. She concludes with:

“I thanked them for the opportunity but declined. [My brother] recently had a party that the cops had to shut down. My parents are considering selling the apartment but it's kind of a [bad] market right now I guess. I feel bad that they might lose money after doing something so awesome for me. And I feel bad that my idiot brother might have to take time off school to calm down.”

What do you think?

Was the author totally justified to move out of her parent’s apartment after they forced her brother to move in, who has only been throwing massive parties?

Or is the author being selfish to not stay living with her brother and look out for him, and help support him through college, especially since he’s at risk to lose his sweet party pad now?

Interested in a new income stream in 2023? Considering joining the NewsBreak Contributor Program (note: this is an affiliate link).

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# housing# rental market# economy# family conflict# wealth

Comments / 12

Published by

Your news source for viral content about complex relationships, society, and culture.

N/A
132K followers

More from Gillian Sisley

Guest leaves wedding to buy MacDonald’s after bride lied to her about paying for dinner: ‘Cheap and stringy’

Recently, a colleague invited a colleague to her wedding, which the author was thrilled about. The colleague had assured them that there was no need to pay for anything. However, the author received a big surprise at the reception, as she details in her Reddit post.

Read full story
66 comments

Father refuses to gift daughter 15k in wedding money after demanding funds following surprise elopement

Jane and her partner of 5 years recently made the surprise announcement that they had eloped, rather than following through with the traditional wedding that Jane's parents had been excited to help plan. This news has since caused extreme conflict in the family dynamic., as detailed in a recent Reddit post.

Read full story

“You still owe me 14 dollars”: deceased grandmother excludes greedy woman from will and inheritance

The strength, love, and perseverance of a grandmother is a powerful thing. Such is the case with the grandmother in a recent Reddit post, whose last act of defiance was to make sure that her estranged grandchild was held to the same standard as the rest of her family.

Read full story
25 comments

16-year-old child-free-by-choice teen refuses to acknowledge the ‘existence’ of 4-year-old cousin

At family gatherings, a 16-year-old boy has been exhibiting unusual behavior toward his 4-year-old cousin. A family member has since written on Reddit about the growing conflict, which has caused a sticky situation.

Read full story
33 comments

Woman refusing to include 'miracle baby' niece in her wedding as flower girl despite demands from sister-in-law

A bride is refusing to have her brother’s ‘miracle baby’ as a flower girl at her wedding, causing major family conflict to unfold, as she details in her Reddit post. *This is a work of non-fiction sourced from social media discussion boards and verified experts/specialists.*

Read full story
10 comments

Rich man refuses to give poor sister money for 10-year-old niece’s singing lessons: ‘I’m not her welfare’

A married man lives a comfortable life thanks to his well-paying job and the fact that he and his wife chose to remain child-free. However, after demands from family members for money, the man wonders if he’s in the wrong for refusing to share his wealth, as is detailed in his Reddit post.

Read full story
40 comments

Disabled man enraged after friend refuses to be caregiver following traumatic injuries: ‘I feel used’

Recently, a man has found himself in a difficult situation. He’s been left immobile after an injury, and has been leaning on friends for help recovering and getting back and forth to the hospital. However, his friends feel he’s asking too much, as detailed in a viral Mumsnet post.

Read full story
68 comments

Bride who told stepdad his place was 'in the shadows' at her wedding invites him only as a courtesy

In an emotional post on Reddit, a woman shared the story of a complicated family dynamic that had been developing since childhood. Now that her wedding is approaching, it’s made the situation even worse.

Read full story
18 comments

Woman who provides list of 7 rules for Disney trip with sisters labeled as drill sergeant for bossy attitude

Every year, three sisters take a girls trip to a different destination, and this year it was finally the turn of a Reddit user to plan the journey. However, some of her logistics for the trip have ruffled feathers with her sisters, and she’s now wondering if she was in the wrong for it.

Read full story
1 comments

Mom of 5 kids furious with 18-year-old daughter for not financially supporting family of 6 members

This is a story of a young woman who has recently started her first full-time job and is struggling to find a balance between supporting her family and taking care of her own needs. She’s written on Reddit about the issue, and is looking for advice as to how to proceed.

Read full story
116 comments

'Evil' man tells mom terminally ill with cancer that he ‘stopped respecting and loving’ her over addiction issues

A 21-year-old man, who is living with his three sisters, recently had a heart-to-heart with his mother about the past. He’s now written on Reddit about the interaction, and how badly it’s all gone south.

Read full story
80 comments

Man furious after abused sister invites ex over to see sick son before divorce is completely finalized

A difficult divorce between two people can take an emotional toll on those involved, and the situation can be further complicated when a third party is involved. In this case, the Reddit user's brother was also impacted by the divorce, as he had previously been friends with the ex.

Read full story
1 comments

22-year-old tells mom with terminal cancer she’s ‘selfish’ for leaving soon-to-be orphaned daughter with boyfriend

When tragedy strikes, it can often bring out the best in people. Such is the case with Malcolm, a 22-year-old man who was asked to take on the responsibility of raising his half-sister, without consulting his girlfriend first, as she’s written about on Reddit.

Read full story
94 comments

Grandfather angry with son for ‘spoiling’ 10-year-old by making intricate school lunches together

John, a grandfather of a 10-year-old girl, recently had his son and grandchild stay with him for a few weeks while there were repairs going on at their home. John thinks that his son is spoiling his granddaughter, and he’s written on Reddit about how it went when he confronted his son about his concerns.

Read full story
19 comments

Mother-in-law who comments on 1-week-old baby’s appearance enrages new, overtired mother

A new mom is questioning whether her upset is the postpartum blues or a reasonable reaction to her mother-in-law’s behavior during her visit. She’s written on Mumsnet about the incident to get opinions on whether or not she’s in the wrong.

Read full story
68 comments

Mom of 3 who sacrificed her career to further husband’s devastated after he is ‘disappointed’ by her part-time income

In a recent viral online post, a woman in her 50s has had to juggle a lot of different roles throughout her life. After pressures from her husband to get a better career, she’s feeling disheartened about her spouse’s lack of support, which she details in her Mumsnet post.

Read full story
35 comments

High-earing mom of 2 furious over ‘lazy, hands-off’ husband getting favorable 75% house equity value in divorce

A Mumsnet user recently posed a difficult moral question regarding divorce proceedings. The author's marriage of 6 years is ending, and she needs legal information regarding how to get the most out of her separation.

Read full story
52 comments

Woman furious after ex-wife stays at partner’s house overnight without asking permission: ‘Inappropriate’

A Reddit post has sparked a debate over whether it’s appropriate for a partner's ex-wife to spend the night at their house. She’s now written on Mumsnet that she’s upset with the arrangement, and is wondering if she’s justified in it.

Read full story
3 comments

Young asian woman keeps new address from her ‘racist’ parents who don’t approve of white boyfriend

When a 23-year-old Reddit user moved in with their boyfriend of two years, she didn't expect her parents to find out. She’s now written on Reddit about how things unfolded once the secret was out, and is looking for advice as to how she should proceed.

Read full story
152 comments

Mom removes 14-year-old child’s bedroom door after she breaks ‘rule’ and replaces door with a curtain

A parent's worst nightmare: being forced to make a difficult decision that could risk alienating their child. For one Reddit user, this was the reality they faced when their 14-year-old daughter, Maggie, refused to stop slamming her bedroom door.

Read full story
82 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy