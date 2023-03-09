Bridezilla who insists on child-free wedding demands groom cut off contact with family: ‘I’m stuck in the middle’

The wedding of the Mumsnet user and his fiancée was almost ruined by his family's reaction to the couple’s plans. The groom has now written about the incident on Mumsnet to find out how he should proceed.

*This is a work of non-fiction sourced from social media discussion boards and verified experts/specialists.*

—

The author begins that he and his future bride have always dreamed of a “child-free” wedding in Portugal. But when they expressed their plans to the family, “ all hell broke loose ”:

“My mother said she was not coming, my other family members said I was silly and stupid and should rethink as my brother and 2 sisters have really young kids, all under 3. We want a child-free wedding and I give them so many options and offered to pay for other family members to come to look after the kids for the 6 hours the wedding was on.”

Child-free weddings are becoming more popular as time goes on, with couples opting to have adult-only events. While the couple holding the event has the right to have whatever type of celebration they want, they should be prepared for some loved ones to be upset , or even refuse to attend.

The whole fiasco led to a change of plans, and the couple is still getting married abroad and having a UK party for family. Still, things have not turned out well :

“Now my wife-to-be feels my mum has ruined the best moment/time of her life, and she will never get this back, something she has always dreamed of and my family has ruined for her. She has so much anger towards my family and even though my family has said sorry and that they would make it work, it was already ruined for us.”

The poster finds himself stuck in the middle, as his partner gets angry when he speaks to his family, but his relationship with them is suffering if he doesn’t. He concludes :

“I am now arguing every day with my partner and my relationship with my family is at the lowest it has ever been. If I speak to my family my partner gets angry as it’s always wedding related, if I don’t speak to my family the relationship gets worse. It's gotten to a really low point and I have no idea what to do as I am now stuck in the middle.”

In response to the author’s pleas, many online users weighed in on the conversation. One stated :

“I think your family were always going to be upset if you both excluded half of them by not having children there. I don't have a solution but this doesn't sound like a happy marriage in the making. A lifetime of family issues is going to put a massive strain on your relationship.”

Another stated :

“For the love of god. Dump her . the control she is showing is off the scale and not proportional to the argument. It seems that she is trying to isolate you from your family and this will only get worse.”

What do you think?

Should the author absolutely cut and run, because any partner who is actively encouraging their spouse to cut their family out of their life isn’t a healthy one?

Or is the bride justified in being so infuriated that her groom’s family was angry about them having a child-free wedding?

—

Interested in a new income stream in 2023? Considering joining the NewsBreak Contributor Program (note: this is an affiliate link).