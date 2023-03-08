Mother of 6-month-old baby furious after acquaintances ‘steal’ baby name for their own newborn

For one set of new parents, their joy quickly turned to frustration when they recently met an old friend of the husband and found out that he and his partner had named their newborn the same uncommon name that the couple had chosen for their daughter. The new mom details her frustration in a Mumsnet post .

The couple with a 6-month-old chose their child’s name because it was meaningful to them. However, that excitement took a turn when they learned something new months later. She clarifies :

“My baby is 6 months old and we named her a very uncommon name. Recently we met an old friend of my husband's, they are still in the same circle but are not close friends anymore.”

When a baby is born, parents are typically eager to share the newborn's name with friends and family. However, they can also become quite territorial and emotionally attached to names, and may become upset if they feel someone else has ‘stolen’ their chosen name for their kid, as detailed by Very Well Family .

While the old friend was asking some typical questions, the couple learned something shocking while catching up. She elaborates :

“He asked us the usual questions about a new baby including her name. He and his partner had a baby in the last few days and called their baby our daughter's name.”

The author and her husband were completely shocked by this news, and distraught, as the author continues in her post:

"I know the name isn't exclusive to us and that there is nothing we can do, but it still really irks me that they chose it so soon after us. But I am feeling irrationally angry that they have used our daughter's name."

The post has garnered a range of responses from other Mumsnet users, with some sympathizing with the couple's frustration and others urging them to let it go.

One user wrote :

"It sucks that you feel like that, but ultimately it's not like you have a copyright on the name."

Another user suggested that the couple should "try to look at it from a different perspective," adding :

"Maybe they heard it from you and thought it was a beautiful name and wanted to use it for their own kid."

What do you think?

Are the couple justified in feeling angry that distant friends stole the name they gave their baby, and it’s clearly a direct front against them?

Or is no one entitled to ownership of a name, and it’s juvenile to get so hung up on someone else having the same baby name as another person?

