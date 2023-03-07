Nervous parents refuse to let their daughter's boyfriend dog-sit while they are away on gift vacation

Gillian Sisley

A family is currently facing a difficult dilemma with their daughter's boyfriend. The daughter, out of genuine kindness, booked her parents a weekend away, but the parents then learned there was an unpleasant side-effect to the offer. The mother has now written a Mumsnet post about the dilemma to receive advice as to how she should proceed.

The author begins by explaining that the daughter recently bought her parents a weekend away. However, as their daughter continued to speak, the excitement began to fade. The author explains further:

“We were over the moon until we heard the words, ‘And my boyfriend can come and look after the pets’.”

Most parents want their children to be happy and wish to have a healthy relationship with their kids. However, parents generally don’t get a say in their child’s partner, and for that reason, there is a real risk that a parent may not approve of their child’s romantic choice. In these cases, experts advise that keeping a relationship with one’s child, based on respect, should be the #1 priority while navigating these waters.

The author continues that not long ago, her daughter’s boyfriend invited his parents to the author’s home during the holiday season, which became a very awkward situation when the boyfriend’s parents overstayed their welcome without asking permission first.

She clarifies further in her post:

“We really don't want him to be in our home by himself (and also possibly invite his parents again). In the face of our daughter's genuine kindness we are feeling stressed. We don't want to lose her by insulting her [boyfriend].”

The dilemma has left them feeling unsure of what to do. She concludes:

“What on earth can we say to our daughter? We also would like advice on what do to in the future as we feel that anytime we go away our home may be seen as an opportunity.”

The parents must now find a way to communicate to their daughter why they don't want her boyfriend to stay in their home while they are away. They must also decide how to handle similar situations in the future.

What do you think?

Should the author be honest with her daughter about the situation, and touch on the previous experience of her boyfriend’s parents creating an awkward situation when they last visited by overstaying their welcome?

Or should they just let the boyfriend pet-sit their dogs, as the real issue they have is with his parents, and not him or his ability to look after their pets?

