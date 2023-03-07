Woman horrified after guests visiting for 4 days imply they will extend vacation to 2 weeks without asking permission

Family visits can be a stressful time for anyone, especially when unexpected guests arrive or stay longer than expected. Such is the case for one Mumsnet user , who struggles to figure out how to politely ask their guests to leave without causing offense.

The author has been hosting these guests for 4 days, and they were meant to leave after a week. However, the author overheard something that has put her on edge. She explains further :

“Heard one [guest] say to another, ‘Oh how long are you staying.?’ [The other guest] replied, ‘Oh maybe till the new year’. I could not just holler, ‘What ..?’ from a distance across the kitchen.”

When a person is expecting guests to visit, it’s suggested that expectations and boundaries be set early . When those boundaries are crossed, experts suggest remaining polite but direct when communicating further. While it may be uncomfortable, it's vital to be honest and set expectations with guests to ensure that everyone is on the same page .

The author later asked her guests about their plans for staying, but she didn’t get a clear answer to her question. She elaborates :

“I said to them later, ‘What did you say about stating longer?’ They shrugged it off and changed the subject. I said I needed to know. [They were] evasive. I repeated that we needed to know for food etc and they just said, ‘Oh well we could get food’.”

Shockingly, this isn’t the first time the author has encountered this sort of situation. She concludes :

"I have had this before and struggled. We live in a beautiful area of natural beauty where people go on holiday and they do relax. If I say we have other guests due, (a lie, and I don't want to lie), I think they would just say ‘Oh no problem, we can all muck in’, [they would] offer to sleep on the camp bed if [there’s no] room. But I just want them to go.”

In response to the author’s plight, one user suggested :

"You need to tell them that you would like them to leave.”

Another stated :

“Be polite and explain that you need the room for other guests."

What do you think?

Should the author absolutely confront her guests to get a firm date of when they plan to leave, or provide them with a date, as they are being incredibly rude by overstaying their welcome?

Or should the author just continue to be a good host and let them stay as long as they like so as not to cause offense, even if she wants them to leave so she can have her home back?

