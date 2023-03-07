‘Heartbroken’ mother of 1 discovers questionable messages with colleague in husband’s Whatsapp chat

In a modern digital age, where chats and messages are just a few clicks away, the temptation to snoop can be too great. For one woman on Mumsnet , this temptation resulted in the discovery of her partner’s chat with a “colleague” that revealed more than she bargained for.

*This is a work of non-fiction sourced from social media discussion boards and verified experts/specialists.*

The author begins by explaining that she is married with a 1-year-old son. However, recently she found her partner’s chat on WhatsApp with a colleague, who worked remotely for the same company, but he had never met her in person.

The author didn’t like what she saw in the messages, as she elaborates :

“He was being overly flirtatious and complimentary towards her. It looks like a lot of previous messages have been deleted so I think they have been chatting for a long time. A lot of it was work stuff. She's about 10 years younger than him from what I can see and most of the time brushes off what he's saying or brings it back to work chat.”

It is no secret that cheating is a major source of heartbreak for couples. Though it is never advised to snoop, in cases when a spouse is likely aware of something off between their partner and another person, they may feel the need to investigate .

“He told her that she is perfect and "I would love to be with someone like you." "You are everything I have ever wanted." These messages were sent late at night and she didn't respond. The next day he messaged her at 7am asking if she was annoyed at him.”

This discovery was obviously devastating for the author, as she explains in her post :

“I know I shouldn't have snooped but something was niggling at me. My heart's broken.”

Though the woman’s partner has not yet admitted to any infidelity, the messages she discovered are a clear indication that something is going on. This type of behavior is often seen as a form of emotional cheating, which can be just as destructive as physical cheating for some couples.

Was the author entirely justified to snoop on her husband’s phone when she had suspicions of an emotional affair, even though it invaded his privacy?

Or is it never okay to plow over someone’s boundaries by invading their privacy, even if they are up to infidelity or betrayal of some kind?

