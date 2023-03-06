Man refuses to help neighbor mom in frozen car with 2 kids get free to get children to school

In Ontario, Canada, a man took it upon himself to help his neighbors out by putting their windshield wipers up before he begins his overnight shifts. The man on Reddit has been doing this for the past few years to ensure that his neighbors do not wake up to frozen windshield wipers on their cars, but this generous act has recently backfired on him.

The author is a man who has gotten into the habit of putting his neighbor’s windshield wipers up at night during the wintertime as a way to help out, especially for his neighbors with kids. He explains further :

“It's just something nice I like to do to look out for my neighbors. They're all always grateful of this and thank me for it. Many of them started doing it too and there will be nights where I'll forget to put mine and my wife’s up, and in the morning one of the neighbors has done it for us.”

Recently, a new family moved into the neighborhood, and this man was hesitant about putting their windshield wipers up, as he didn’t want to be presumptuous. He elaborates further :

“It's a young couple and their two young children. The other night I was leaving for my overnight shift at around 9pm. It was snowing really heavy and we were supposed to be getting almost 30cm of snow and it was FREEZING out. So I put my wife's wipers up and do my usual quick walk around to the other neighbors. I was hesitant when I reached my new neighbor's house, as I've only introduced myself once, but did it anyway.”

However, when the man was putting the second windshield wiper up on the truck, the neighbor came charging out of his front door and yelled at the man to “get the hell off my property and don't touch my [stuff] AGAIN!” The neighbor’s wife then came out and joined in on the yelling.

Even after some of the other neighbors tried to explain to the couple that it was just something the neighborhood does to look out for each other, the new neighbors were still not having it.

The author obliged and left their property, but not long after the tune of the new people on the block seemed to change. He concludes :

“Fast forward to this morning, I'm arriving home from my overnight shift and as I'm walking in I see the wife of this couple struggling outside to break the ice off the windshield wipers of the truck. Guess she was trying to take her kids to school and the wipers were frozen solid on the car. She sees me and yells over "Hey there! Do you mind giving me a hand please?" I look over to her and yell back "No sorry, thought I was to never touch your [stuff] again ma'am" and walked back inside.”

The author asked his wife if he should have helped the couple, but she thought he should have due to the fact that the couple was trying to get their kids to school. The man disagrees, saying he was just following what the couple told him.

What do you think?

Was the author entirely justified in not helping his new neighbor with her frozen car, especially after he was yelled at earlier by the same people when he tried to help out and be nice?

Or was the author selfish by not helping a mom with kids when she was struggling, even if she told him earlier to leave her alone completely?

