Woman married 20 years to 'emotionally abusive' husband refuses to leave until children have left the nest

A woman who has been with her husband for 20 years has been dealing with his emotionally abusive behavior since their two children were born. Despite being in a difficult situation, she is determined to make the best of it for the sake of her kids, and has turned to Mumsnet for advice as to how she should proceed.

Photo by Getty Images on Unsplash

*This is a work of non-fiction sourced from social media discussion boards and verified experts/specialists.*

—

The author has been married to her husband for over two decades years, with two children aged 8 and 5. But her situation is anything but a fairytale. She explains :

“Since children came along, [my husband has] been increasingly emotionally abusive. Big cycles where he doesn’t speak to me for many weeks other than to shout that I’m a vile and nasty person. I used to argue but now I barely engage. No trigger, no rationale, he just goes into a mood and it lasts like this for weeks. I try to minimise the impact on the kids by staying cheerful and eventually he comes out of it and we’re ‘normal’ for a while, then he starts calling me a nasty piece of work again.”

A somber reality is that there are serious dangers of emotional abuse in relationships and the effects it can have on the entire family are devastating. In these cases, it’s a difficult situation for everyone, but a parent should always make the best decision for the sake of their children.

The author goes on to explain that her husband's family has experienced several big stresses over the years, including his parents' divorce. This has resulted in a lot of issues for the author’s marriage, as she continues in her post :

“He’s had some big stresses in his family over the years whereas my family is tight-knit. His dad was a serial adulterer and alcoholic but they kept up appearances until his parents eventually divorced quite recently. [My husband] hasn’t dealt with this, puts his dad on a pedestal and claims I have a problematic relationship with my family, which I don’t.”

The author is determined to stay with her husband until her youngest child leaves home, but she’s unsure whether or not she’s making the right choice. She concludes :

“My plan is to leave when my younger one leaves home, and until then put up with it in order to see the kids 100% of the time rather than 50/50. Once they have flown the nest there is nothing keeping me here, as he knows. The ‘down’ bit of the cycle where he ignores me and shouts at me has grown longer over the years so that it makes up a bigger proportion of the year, but otherwise it hasn’t gotten worse - nothing physical.”

What do you think?

Is the author in the wrong for staying with her emotionally abusive husband, when the environment is bad for the children and it’s her job to keep them safe?

Or is the author simply doing the best she can, and it’s admirable that she’s planning to stay with her problematic husband until her kids are grown and have left the house?

—

Interested in a new income stream in 2023? Considering joining the NewsBreak Contributor Program (note: this is an affiliate link).