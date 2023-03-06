New mom demands ‘work-from-home’ 3x per week from employer to avoid paying childcare costs

Gillian Sisley

Parental leave is a special time for new parents, as they transition into their new roles as mother and father. As such, the transition back to work can be a difficult one. One mother is struggling to make the transition back to her job and is asking for advice on a Mumsnet post.

Photo byBrian WangenheimonUnsplash

The mother in the post explains that she worked from home full time in her final month of pregnancy due to the risk of Covid-19 in her workplace. Now, as she is due back to work, and there are issues at hand. She explains:

“I am due to return to work in a few months and previously emailed in to see if I could [work-from-home] 3x a week, and office x2 due to nursery costs - I can only really afford to send [my son] twice a week. My mum is able to help look after [my son] on days I [work from home], but cannot help full time as she also works mornings and late afternoons.”

Mothers who are returning back to work after maternity leave require support from loved ones and their employers as they navigate their transition. Though it’s ultimately up to the mother to decide what is best for her and her family, it takes some teamwork to find a solution that makes work-life balance possible.

That said, the author’s HR department has not been very helpful in trying to accommodate her return to work. She elaborates further:

“HR have said it is not fair on other staff and to work effectively I would need to be in the office more days than I WFH.”

Other commenters suggest speaking to her HR department about her specific situation and making a case for her to work-from-home arrangement:

“If you can provide a really good argument for why it would be beneficial for the company to offer you a flexible working arrangement, then they may be open to it.”

What do you think?

Should employers be more accommodating to working mothers and their desire to have a flexible working arrangement, such as part-time work-from-home?

Or is it not the job of an employer to accommodate moms on their way back to work after maternity leave, and it’s up to the employee to find a solution to work around their jobs?

