Woman in her 20s demands to install lock on bedroom after adult sister continues to invade privacy and steal her stuff

Living with family and friends can be a challenge for anyone. But for one Mumsnet user , the challenge was too much when her sister kept coming into her room and taking her clothes without permission.

The author begins by explaining that she has a strained relationship with her sister, whom she lives with, and who has a habit of invading the author’s privacy. When the author confronts her sister, she would either lie and deny it or apologize and promise not to do it again.

However, the author's sister was at it again when she went out to celebrate a friend's birthday, as she elaborates further :

"We were all out tonight celebrating a friend’s birthday and I noticed my sister wearing a dress I had. She denied it and said it was something she’d bought herself recently, but I knew it was mine. I then tried to search for the dress in my room later, and it was missing, so I knew the dress she’d worn was actually mine.”

The issue of personal space and privacy is an important one for many, especially when living with family and friends. It can be hard to feel comfortable in a shared living space when someone is taking your things without permission.

The author said the issue had been going on for a long time and that it felt like a violation of her privacy. She lamented more in her post :

“I find it really disrespectful that she just doesn’t care. It’s also been going on for so long and I’m just at the end of my tether. We are both in our late twenties and she knows it’s not [right] to behave like this.”

The author went on to explain that as a lodger, her bedroom door does not have a lock and wonders if she would be unreasonable to ask the landlady if she could get one installed :

“I might just ask for a lock, and not tell her the reason, and then just see what she says. I’m so pissed off.”

As the author said, many people in their late twenties are aware of the importance of respecting someone's personal space. But for this author, her sister didn't seem to care.

