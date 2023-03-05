Woman left out of deceased grandmother's will who is being evicted by executors desperate to stay in grandma’s house

Gillian Sisley

The death of a close relative can be a difficult time for anyone, and a user recently posed a question about their living situation after the passing of their relative. She’s wondering what her next steps should be moving forward in a Mumsnet post, as her home is currently in jeopardy.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0txWy5_0l8ghafA00
Photo byPhoto by Angelo Pantazis on UnsplashonUnsplash

*This is a work of non-fiction sourced from social media discussion boards and verified experts/specialists.*

The author had been living in her grandmother’s house, which was working for some time, but now that arrangement is in jeopardy. Her grandma and the elderly woman’s Power of Attorney also passed, which has left her in a tough situation since the executors got involved.

The author explains further:

“I've been living in a relative's house for more than 2 years. When I moved in the relative was in a care home but the person who had POA [Power of Attorney] for them agreed for me to move in and said it was ok for a short time and that I didn't have to pay rent.”

The author explains further that she was left out of her grandmother’s will, and when the Power of Attorney also passed. With the executors indicating that they will soon be taking the house back so they can put it on the market, the author is unsure of her next steps. She continues:

“I do have a job now but I haven't saved money up because I haven't been well. I don't have good mental health. I don’t have anywhere to go, can they evict me?”

The situation the author is facing is complicated, as the executors have the legal right to the deceased’s property. According to legal experts, the executors are likely within their rights to ask the author to leave the property; however, they must follow the legal eviction process. This includes giving the author a written notice of eviction and allowing her a reasonable amount of time to vacate the premises.

In addition to the legal side of the situation, the author’s circumstances must be considered. A lawyer suggested that the executors may be willing to work out an agreement with the author if she can present a convincing case for why she should remain in the home.

The legal expert continues:

“The executors have the legal right to the deceased’s property. However, they must follow the legal eviction process. In addition to the legal side of the situation, the author’s circumstances must be considered.”

What do you think?

Should the author consult a lawyer immediately to find out what her options are, and potentially post-pone being evicted from the property?

Or should the author just accept that this is the way things are, and she should start looking for an alternate living arrangement?

