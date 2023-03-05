Woman refuses to buy expensive gift for mother-in-law's 'Big Special' 65th birthday despite demands

On a well-known Mumsnet forum, a user posted a controversial question : "AIBU to think 65th is not that important and they don't get to decide what we buy for them?". The post received dozens of comments offering insight into the situation and advice to the user.

The author explained that their mother-in-law's 65th birthday was coming up. She continues :

“‘[My father-in-law] has messaged [my husband] saying [my mother-in-law]'s birthday is coming up and it's a big one. It is worded like he expects us to buy something expensive like a weekend away for them or something.”

When it comes to birthday milestones , it’s generally agreed in the west that ages 1, 16, 18, 21, and all of the rounded numbers after that. For milestone birthdays, it’s generally expected that there may be a larger party, or a more expensive gift offered.

The author and her husband were rather annoyed by this, which she elaborates further :

“They seem to think every 5 years is a big important birthday for them. They have also never done anything or bought us bigger presents on our 30th.”

The author feels this is rather hypocritical behavior, and for that reason she ended her post with a specific question :

“Am I being unreasonable to think 65th is not that important and they certainly don't get to try to say what we buy for them. Especially something expensive given the cost of living at the moment and we have also just had a baby and have the extra expensive of that?”

The author asked for advice from the Reddit community and many people responded, offering their opinion on the situation. One user wrote :

"They don't get to decide what you buy for them, nor do they get to put you in that kind of financial situation. Certainly not in the middle of a pandemic."

Meanwhile, another user commented :

"It's not like this is their 18th or 21st. 65th isn't an important milestone. Why make a fuss?”

