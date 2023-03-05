Woman who went out for celebratory dinner furious after 'surprise guest' takes advantage of splitting the bill

Gillian Sisley

On a special evening out with friends, a surprise guest’s presence created an awkward situation, as detailed in a Mumsnet post. After dinner, the husband took it upon himself to calculate the bill, splitting it in a way that left some of the group feeling taken advantage of.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Lf0Gx_0l8J0dS600
Photo byPhoto by Artem Beliaikin on UnsplashonUnsplash

*This is a work of non-fiction sourced from social media discussion boards and verified experts/specialists.*

The author begins by explaining that four old work colleagues gathered to celebrate a friend’s birthday and enjoy a meal out, when another male friend asked if he and his wife could join them. The four original guests agreed, though it did add some tension to the atmosphere.

The author explains further in her post:

“The couple ordered extra starters, sides and alcoholic drinks. He made a comment a couple of times that "we'll pay extra for our bits". Myself, other friend and birthday girl don't drink so had a soft drink each and one starter and one main. The bill came to £170. Our food and drinks came to around £25 each for the non-drinkers. The couple spent the rest.”

When it comes to navigating financial situations with friends, things can be uncomfortable and tricky. Experts suggest creating clear boundaries with friends when it comes to money, such as making expectations extremely clear from the get-go before going out to spend.

The author continues that the birthday girl they were celebrating, who was close friends with the three non-drinkers, had a bill of £25 that should have been split three ways. However, the husband and wife left the other three paying for their own dinner and the dinner of the surprise guest.

The three non-drinkers felt taken advantage of, as the author concludes with:

“Isn't this unfair? I feel like we also paid towards his uninvited wife. We paid it without saying anything as didn't want to make things awkward, especially in front of birthday girl. But how should I deal with things next time this happens?”

What do you think?

Should the author and her friends have made a stink at the dinner to contest the calculations of the bill, even if it made things awkward?

Or should they just do the same next time by sucking it up and paying the bill, rather than making anyone uncomfortable in the moment?

