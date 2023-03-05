Father-in-law distressed by 'poor son' who he believes works harder than stay-at-home wife

This Reddit post captures a common feeling of frustration when a father-in-law acts as if his son has the “hardest life imaginable.” The wife writes on Reddit about her father-in-law encouraging her husband to not be an active partner.

The author explains that her husband was complimenting her hard work, yet her father-in-law started talking about how her husband works harder than she does. The author elaborates :

“He has recently started making comments about how [my husband] needs to find more time for himself and I should "let him". Keep in mind I'm a stay-at-home mom and also rarely get time for myself as we have a baby and toddler. We were even out to dinner last week and my husband was complimenting me on my hard work (I've been struggling recently) and [my father-in-law] started talking about how going out to work is harder than staying at home. I've done both and can assure you it's not.”

Many people can relate to the struggles of managing a busy life with children , especially stay-at-home moms. Feeling that they don’t get any time to themselves and that their hard work is not appreciated can be an all too familiar situation.

The author questions whether this kind of behavior is common in older men, as she concludes :

“Do I just have to suck this up? Is this a common trait in 60-year-old men and I just need to accept things were different 30 years ago? Is it even that bad or am I just oversensitive?”

The author received much support from other online moms. One user said :

“My FIL seems to think that his son is the most put-upon person in the world. I’m like, dude, you have no idea what your son has and what he doesn’t have. My MIL and FIL are like this – they think my husband needs to be pampered and coddled, and I just have to suck it up and take care of him.”

It is understandable that the author is feeling frustrated and overwhelmed. The responses to her post demonstrate that she is not alone in her experience, and that this is a common issue among many families.

What do you think?

Is the author justified to tell her father-in-law to stay out of her marriage and partnership, as it’s none of his business?

Or is the father-in-law just looking out for his son, and is right to feel concerned about the well-being of his child who may not get much time to himself?

