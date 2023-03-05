New dad who is 'extra needy' with girlfriend angry with her for being 'lazy' after childbirth

Parenting is a difficult and often complicated endeavor, and it can be made even more difficult when two different styles of parenting clash. In a recent Mumsnet post , one user described the tension between her and her partner over their different parenting styles after childbirth.

Photo by Getty Images on Unsplash

*This is a work of non-fiction sourced from social media discussion boards and verified experts/specialists.*

—

The author begins by describing her partner as a “hardworking and faithful” man who “cannot be faulted” and who has always been supportive of her and their baby.

However, she noted that he is “very needy when it comes to getting out the house and doing things.”

The author described how she had tried to make her partner happy by going out of the house shortly after giving birth, despite being exhausted and having lost a liter of blood during childbirth :

“I made a real effort to get up and do things whilst he was on paternity leave. I had to stay in hospital for 2 nights but I was going out by day 6 for food/coffee/walks. I was exhausted but I did it to make him happy and ensure he enjoyed his paternity. Looking back I realised I did too much too soon. I lost over a litre of blood during childbirth and had to have my placenta removed.”

Recovering from childbirth is no small matter. Depending on the amount of physical trauma suffered during the birth, it can take between 3-6 weeks for the mother to recover . In the weeks following the birth, it is recommended that the mother take things slow and not over-exert themselves .

She noted that her husband had never thanked her for making the effort and that, on his last day of paternity leave, he was grumpy. She explains further:

“On his last day of paternity leave, he was moody at me because we didn’t go out. I was exhausted. I was so hurt that he was annoyed at me considering the circumstances.”

The author ended her post by asking if she was wrong to look after her own health, even if it made her husband unhappy. She continues :

“He says that I “dilly dally” and don’t get ready quick enough on the weekends to get “up and out” and wants to be out of the house before 10. I’ve been unwell recently and found I have low vitamin D. Some days I just want to rest. Am I being unreasonable to think that I shouldn’t make someone else happy at my own expense?”

What do you think?

Was the author justified in not going out on her husband’s last day of paternity, since she was feeling tired and is still recovering from her traumatic delivery of her child?

Or is the husband in the right to be annoyed with his wife for not being more active during his paternity leave so that he could get the most out of the experience?

—

Interested in a new income stream in 2023? Considering joining the NewsBreak Contributor Program (note: this is an affiliate link).