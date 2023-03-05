Woman kicks guests out of party for making everyone uncomfortable: 'She kept calling him Daddy'

Recently, a young woman was asked to leave a small gathering of fifteen friends after creating an uncomfortable atmosphere through her use of pet names. The host has turned to Reddit to find out whether or not she was in the wrong for kicking the couple out.

The author begins by explaining that she had a small gathering of over a dozen friends. However, a couple who attended the gathering quickly made everyone else uncomfortable.

The author paints a more detailed picture of the scene in her post:

“One girl is an acquaintance of mine and she came with her boyfriend. We were all sitting around in the main room and eating pizza when she came to sit and sat on her boyfriend’s lap. A little weird since there were open seats, but I didn’t say anything. While we were talking as a group, she would always refer to her boyfriend as “daddy”.”

Pet names are often used in intimate relationships to increase intimacy between a romantic couple . That said, these pet names are generally meant for private situations , and when used in public can possibly make others nearby feel uncomfortable or left out.

After some time, the author requested that the couple stop using ‘pet names’, because it was making others at the party feel uncomfortable. This request was not well received by the couple:

“I asked her if she could save the pet names for home because some of us were feeling uncomfortable. She got upset and told me to stop making such a big deal over a nickname and shaming her.”

To this, the young woman started “ranting” and the author asked the couple to leave. The remaining guests were glad to have the disruptive couple out. The author concludes with:

“The rest of the evening was less uncomfortable and way more peaceful (a few of my friends who didn’t know the girl I kicked out thanked me for making her leave), but we all felt kind of awkward because of what happened.”

What do you think?

Was the author entirely justified to kick out a couple from her party when their behavior was making everyone else at the gathering uncomfortable?

Or was the author indeed shaming the couple, and being discriminatory, and she was in the wrong to ask them to leave?

