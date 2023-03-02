Millennial woman 'left to starve' after her roommate refuses to continue sharing leftovers with her

Gillian Sisley

A woman and her roommate have a unique challenge when it comes to their limited budgets – how to make the most of their money when it comes to meals. The woman has now written on Reddit about how these differences have created some real conflict for the pair.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4bqKtI_0l4qgfJq00
Photo byPhoto by Artem Labunsky on UnsplashonUnsplash

*This is a work of non-fiction sourced from social media discussion boards and verified experts/specialists.*

The author, a young professional, has found a way to make her meals last by making recipes that have leftovers so she can save on lunch and dinner for the remainder of the week. Her roommate Tammy, on the other hand, prefers to make each meal from scratch, without the leftovers.

With the cost of living getting higher by the month, it’s more important than ever to ensure that one cooks nutritious meals on a budget. Some advice for doing so is to plan out meals for the week, make leftovers, and even batch-cook food to freeze for another time.

That said, when the author’s roommate Tammy found herself a little short on money after Christmas, she asked if she could have some of the author's leftovers. She obliged, but noticed something unusual happening:

"Instead of serving herself a small portion to see if she would like my food she just took a full portion. She ate about a quarter of what she took and threw the rest in the trash. I didn't say anything.”

Two weeks later, the same thing happened. The author asked Tammy to try a small portion before taking a full one, but Tammy replied that she was hungry so she took a hefty portion again. Most of what she took wound up in the trash.

The author laments in her post:

“It isn't really going to affect me for her to throw away a meal. But it means she is wasting not just my money I spent on the food but also the time I spent getting the ingredients and preparing the food.”

This was the final straw for the author, who is now refusing to share her leftovers with Tammy. Tammy is furious about it. The author concludes:

“She isn't talking to me but she is complaining to other people about me being cheap and letting her "starve". I'm not. I actually gave her a box of generic mac and cheese for her to eat. I'm just not going to watch my hard work literally go in the garbage.”

What do you think?

Is the author entirely justified to refuse to share her leftovers with her roommate, if they will just end up in the trash anyways?

Or should the author be more sensitive to her roommate’s situation, and since funds are tight and the author has offered the food, it shouldn’t bother her whether it gets eaten or thrown away?

