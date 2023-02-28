Teen who refuses to babysit ADHD stepsiblings accused by 'spiteful' stepmom of 'sneaking out', despite being in her room

A teen who refuses to babysit her stepsiblings is being harassed by her stepmom for not doing so, and despite the teen’s complaints, her father thinks she’s exaggerating. She’s written on Reddit about how she exposed her stepmother’s behavior, which has resulted in conflict between her dad and stepmom.

*This is a work of non-fiction sourced from social media discussion boards and verified experts/specialists.*

—

The author, a 16-year-old girl, has had to deal with a lot of changes in her life. After her mother passed away in a tragic accident, her father met and married Josie, who had two children of her own. The author is now living with Josie and her children, a situation that she is less than thrilled about:

"[My oldest stepbrother] has like really bad ADHD and is constantly accidentally breaking things, making messes, and has meltdowns over the smallest things. [My younger stepbrother] is kinda similar but not quite as bad. They both get into my room and take things or break them."

According to Psych Central , when it comes to getting stepsiblings to bond with one another, it’s important to not force the relationship, and let the children take the lead. Blending a family together is an emotional and complex process , and is not something that should be pushed to happen faster than is natural.

The author's father has asked her to get to know her new family members, but she has refused to babysit them, opting instead to do her own chores. She elaborates further in her post :

"My dad thinks I should bond with them more but he said I don’t have to babysit. Josie keeps trying to pull the “just watch them for an hour while I go to the store” or loading me up with chores since I’m not watching the kids. I have chores that I do already, so it’s not like I’m doing nothing, I just want some time to myself on the weekend. My dad doesn’t see it happen so he thinks I’m exaggerating.”

In an effort to get some time alone, the author has been using a hatch in the side of her room, which leads to an attic, as her own private hideaway. She has been using the attic to store things she doesn't want anyone else to have access to, as well as a place to relax and read.

However, one day when Josie was looking for the author, she couldn’t find the child and threw a fit to her husband, trying to get the teen in trouble. The author explains further:

"She called for me and came looking for me but couldn’t find me. My dad texted me and asked where I was and I told him in my room and dropped my phone location for him to see."

The author's father was able to prove that she had been in her room, but Josie was still angry when she couldn’t find the teen, and the two of them began to argue. The teen concludes her post with :

"Now they’re arguing because Josie insists I wasn’t in the house and my dad thinks she’s lying and taking it out on me because I wouldn’t babysit.”

What do you think?

Is the author in the wrong for wanting time to herself on the weekend, and not wanting to babysit her stepsiblings, who are a real handful?

Or is it not acceptable for her to have a secret hideaway, and she should step up and be willing to contribute to the family with free babysitting?

—

Interested in a new income stream in 2023? Considering joining the NewsBreak Contributor Program (note: this is an affiliate link).