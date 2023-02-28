Mom of 2 refuses to invite 'complaining' stepson on family vacation: 'I don't want to pay for him'

Gillian Sisley

A 26-year-old woman is facing a sticky conflict with her partner and three children, two of which are hers and one of which is her partner's son. She’s taken to Reddit to explain why she doesn’t want to bring her stepson on an upcoming family vacation.

Photo byPhoto by Natalya Zaritskaya on UnsplashonUnsplash

*This is a work of non-fiction sourced from social media discussion boards and verified experts/specialists.*

The author has encountered a dilemma with her stepson, who is 12-years-old. Her stepson used to stay with them on the weekends but opted to no longer stay due to the fact that he had to share a room with his stepsisters. The author doesn’t have an issue with this fact, as she explains in her post:

“He's getting older and wants space, plus he is getting too old to share now. I don't have a problem with this AT ALL! He needs to do what is best for him and I'm not going to force him to come to my house all the time when he doesn't want it but he also doesn't want to spend any time here whatsoever.”

In a blended family, it can be difficult to navigate through the various dynamics and expectations of each individual. This is exactly why it’s so important for a couple to communicate their values and feelings to ensure that everyone in the blended family unit is being treated with respect and love.

The author's stepson now wants to spend all his time at his grandma's. Last year, the family went away on vacation and all had a good time, with the stepson having his own room. The author was planning on booking a holiday for the end of this year, but told her partner that she was not paying for her stepson to come with them.

She justifies her decision in her post:

“I wasn't paying for [my stepson] to come with us as by the time we go, as he would have spent zero time with the family and probably wouldn't enjoy coming away with us for a week as he doesn't enjoy being around my kids anymore and doesn't really like me.”

This understandably upset her partner, who threw a “massive tantrum” and accused her of being “spiteful”. The author, however, defended her decision, citing:

“I'm the one who pays for everything I.e. the holiday, clothes, food, activities etc when we are away and I want to enjoy myself and let my kids enjoy it without [my stepson] moaning about being here in the first place (which he will and did the last time we went away) and I don't want to pay for someone who doesn't want to be here in the first place.”

What do you think?

Should the author still pay for her stepson to come along for the family holiday, even though he spends no time with his stepfamily, and seems to not like the author at all?

Or is the author under no obligation to pay for her stepson, and if his father wants him to come so badly, he can chip in for the trip this time?

