Asian woman refuses to stop cooking 'stinky' food despite demands from roommate's girlfriend who doesn't pay rent

This is a story of a disagreement between roommates and a ‘squatter’, with the author feeling as if they are in the right, pleading their case in a Reddit post rant.

The author and her roommate, Matt, have been living together for two years and have drifted apart. Matt's girlfriend, Sarah, has moved in but does not pay rent. Sarah is described as an airhead and has a "condition" where she gets nauseous at the slightest smell or sight of certain foods.

The author likes to cook and make Asian-style dishes, which Sarah does not appreciate. This became a major source of ‘tension’ between the two women, as the author details in her post :

“Sarah has always complained about me cooking "smelly" foods and has asked me to stop or do it when she's "not home." Well, considering she doesn't pay rent and spends 18 hours a day at my home I have not accommodated her at all. Last night, Sarah and Matt sat me down and told me I need to stop cooking because Sarah cannot stand it anymore. Apparently, she had a mental breakdown last week when I was cooking curry.”

The author made it clear that she’s not going to be told what she can and cannot do in her own house, especially by someone who is a guest. She explains the conflict further :

“[Sarah] claims I am making our apartment a "hostile environment" by ignoring her concerns. I told both of them to piss off until Sarah starts paying her share of the rent. Matt said that because he lives here his opinion matters as well and he wants me to stop. I told him no to that as well because he's only doing this because Sarah is being a baby. We ended up having a massive argument, and neither of them are talking to me and both are staying at Sarah's mom's house right now.”

The author has since talked to her co-workers about the situation, and they don’t agree with her side of things. This has left her feeling unsure of her actions. She concludes her post with :

“I say good riddance, at least I did until I told the story to my co-workers and they are all shocked. They say I am being a [terrible person]. This has given me second thoughts on if I was [in the wrong] in the fight we had.”

