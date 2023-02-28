Man who hacks his girlfriend's laptop to 'uncover secrets' dragged for invading her privacy: 'I have a right to know'

A recent Reddit post has sparked a fiery debate about trust and privacy in relationships after a man hacks into his girlfriend’s laptop when she refuses to tell him the secret name she’s writing under online.

In the post, the 32-year-old author expresses his frustrations at his 32-year-old girlfriend's refusal to share her pen name, which she uses to write romance and erotica stories and novels.

The author, who had been dating his girlfriend for six months, had previously been confused about the type of work she did and only managed to drag the truth out of her when one of her friends mentioned her writing.

After doing some research and failing to find anything under her name, the author confronted his girlfriend and demanded she share her pen name with him. He explains further :

“She refused saying she doesn’t want it to be leaked even by accident and no one knows. I accused her of not trusting me and she still refused which was really annoying.”

When it comes to healthy romantic relationships, there are a lot of conflicting debates as to what is considered ‘healthy’, and what is considered ‘toxic’. In terms of privacy, experts actually advise that respecting one another’s privacy in a relationship builds trust , rather than breaking it.

The author went on to try a different approach, telling his girlfriend that he wanted to know her fantasies so he could try them out with her. However, his girlfriend refused again, explaining that what she wrote was not her fantasies but those of her readers.

Despite this explanation, the author was still not satisfied and decided to take further action :

“At night I tried to check her laptop for her pen name but she changed her password before bed. I was annoyed and told her she clearly doesn’t trust me and it’s not fair because I have a right to know what she writes especially since it’s a sensitive topic and I don’t know her if I don’t know her pen name.”

His actions sparked an argument and he told his girlfriend that he expected her pen name with an apology when she eventually called to say sorry. In response, his girlfriend called him “a terrible person” and sent him away.

The author is utterly baffled, as he concludes his post with :

“I thought she’d call by now but she hasn’t. My sister told me I was [in the wrong] and I should apologize but I just don’t see it and need a second opinion.”

What do you think?

Does the author indeed have a right to know what his girlfriend’s pen name is online, so that he can inspect her writing to decide whether or not he feels it’s appropriate?

Or is every person entitled to their privacy, including those in relationships, and his snooping massively crossed the line, warranting him to be dumped for good?

