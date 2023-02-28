Pastor begs wife to raise 'affair twins' to save his reputation in church community: 'That's not my monkey'

The wife of a pastor has been left devastated after her husband admitted to having an affair with one of his parishioners, who passed away while giving birth to his twins. He is asking his wife to raise the surviving baby ‘as her own’, and she’s left to grapple with the devastating situation, as outlined in her Reddit post .

Photo by Getty Images on Unsplash

*This is a work of non-fiction sourced from social media discussion boards and verified experts/specialists.*

—

A 29-year-old woman was faced with a daunting decision when her 44-year-old husband revealed he had had an affair and the woman, who was in the same community, had died giving birth to twins. One baby survived and is in the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU).

In light of this dramatic revelation, the pastor is asking his wife to make even more sacrifices on her end, as she details in her post :

“He said we need to step up and that he wants me to turn my office into a nursery and set up a cot in the room so we can take turns [caring for the baby].”

Unfaithfulness is one of the greatest betrayals that can happen in a marriage , and when a partner is faced with this sort of situation, they must decide whether or not they want to put in the work through the trauma. In most cases, a betrayal of this kind cannot be overcome .

The author, who works for an insurance company and her husband, a pastor, had been married for two years and together for five. She had previously met him at a church she attended when she moved cities to start her career.

The author was shocked and distressed by her husband’s revelation and told him she needed time to think. But instead of giving her space, her husband proceeded to lecture her :

“[He said] I had made a vow to him in marriage and that God had blessed us with a child. That this is our cross to bear and that God will never give us something we cannot handle”.

The author was taken aback by her husband’s response, and in a moment of anguish, retorted with :

“It seemed God had given [the mother of the twins] more than she could handle because she had died.”

In response, her husband slapped her, reprimanding her for not being a humble servant of her husband and God.

The author felt a range of conflicting emotions, including sadness for the woman who had died, guilt for not wanting the child and feeling like she’d be “robbing its mother’s grave”, and frustration at her husband for his violence and betrayal. She’s considering the possibility of leaving him and the baby, concluding her post with :

“I want to abandon him and the child. I’m only 29- I can start over. This is my circus- that is not my monkey.”

What do you think?

Should the author absolutely cut and run, and to hell with her husband’s ‘reputation’ since he was unfaithful to her, to begin with?

Or should the author be a dutiful wife and stand by her husband by raising this other woman’s child, as it’s not the baby’s fault it was born out of wedlock?

—

Interested in a new income stream in 2023? Considering joining the NewsBreak Contributor Program (note: this is an affiliate link).