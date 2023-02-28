Single mother grounds 16-year-old for abandoning siblings into stranger's care during health emergency

A single mom found herself in a precarious health emergency, resulting in the need for her oldest daughter to babysit last minute, as she details in her Reddit post . The teenager, however, shirked her duties, causing the author to ground the teen for her irresponsible behavior.

The author, a single mother of 3, was faced with an unexpected emergency when her son, Trevor, spiked a high fever and had to be taken to the Emergency Room. With no family nearby to provide support, the author usually relied on two sitters that she could call on for help, and had only ever asked her 16-year-old daughter Polly to babysit once before. The sitters weren’t available, thus the author turned to her teen for help.

This time, however, Polly was due to hang out with friends and was less than accommodating when her mother asked her to watch her 8-year-old sister, Cassie. The author explains :

“Polly pitched a fit and asked why I couldn’t send Cassie to the neighbors. We don’t know them. They moved in last month and [other than] outside waving when we get our mail, I don’t have a relationship with them.”

The author offered to pay Polly $18/hr, but her daughter was still irate.

Single parents face many challenges , and thus family support is so important, even if it’s from a distance. In emergency situations, the pressure can be even worse, and can at times leave a single parent unsure of what to do or who they can turn to .

Desperate, the author urged Polly to stay home and watch Cassie while she took her son to the ER, and although Polly agreed, things didn’t quite go as planned. The author elaborates:

“When I called Polly to update her, I heard people talking in the background and said ‘Oh, you had your friends come over?’ She told me no, she dropped Cassie at the neighbor’s and went out. I was furious. I told her to go home and get her sister. I then asked for the neighbor’s number, she didn’t even ask for it. Which, I get teenage logic but still. At first Polly refused until I told her she was grounded. I made her FaceTime me when she got home to show that Cassie was with her.”

In the end, the author’s mother was able to make the two-hour drive to stay with the girls, but he author was still enraged by her daughter’s actions. She concludes her post with :

“The next day, Trevor and I were able to go home. I lectured Polly about what she did and grounded her for 2 weeks. She got mad at me and said that I can’t expect her to drop her plans. I point out I never do, but this was an emergency and her brother was sick. She told me that’s not her problem. She’s also mad because I won’t pay her. I apologized profusely to the neighbor who said it was okay and that he would’ve called me but Polly didn’t leave my number either.”

Was it unreasonable for the author to expect her 16-year-old to babysit her younger sibling during a health emergency, and on such short notice?

Or was the 16-year-old being terribly irresponsible to leave her little sister with a complete stranger just so that she could hang out with her friends, and absolutely deserves to be grounded?

