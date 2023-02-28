23-year-old college student refuses to pay rent after years of managing all household chores for family of 7

At 23 years old, an individual is likely to feel the pressure of taking on many responsibilities. These exact realities were highlighted by a college student in a Reddit post who refuses to pay rent to his parents, and causes real conflict when he moves out.

The author, a full-time student and part-time employee, explains that he is the oldest of five siblings, ranging from 20 to 10 years of age. With both parents working full time, the author took the initiative to manage the household, from grocery shopping, laundry, meal prep, and assigning chores to his younger siblings. He elaborates in his post :

“I do the grocery shopping, the laundry as well as making suppers and doing meal prep so everyone has lunches ready to take every day. I also get all my siblings to do their part with regards to household chores. For example, my youngest brother is responsible for feeding and walking the dogs. So I make sure that there is dog food in the storage and poop bags on the leash.”

Children are living at home longer than past generations with today’s growing economy making it difficult to get a head-start until a person is employed at a full-time job. In fact, Gen Z and millennials generally have not choice but to live with roommates if they want to move out of their parent’s home, as they cannot afford to live on their own in today’s rental market.

The author's hard work and dedication paid off, as he had the opportunity to purchase a Playstation 5 for himself over the Christmas holidays. This led to complaints from his brother about how the author earned so much money without contributing to the household. He explains further :

“My parents started fielding complaints from my oldest brother about how I made so much money and I don't share the things I buy for myself. Totally true. So they had a talk with me where they brought this up. I pointed out how much of the household work I did and they said it wasn't fair that I was earning so much money without contributing. They told me how much they expected from me [in rent].”

After doing the math and realizing that contributing to the household would leave him with only $800 a month, the author decided to move out and stay at an Airbnb until he could get settled in an apartment. He explains his position in his post :

“If I gave them what they wanted I would have about $800 a month left over. If I dropped a couple of classes next semester I could go to almost full-time hours with my employer and it would only be one more year until I graduated with my second degree. But I could afford my own place and I would have way more free time and disposable income.”

This prompt decision, however, does not sit well with the author’s family:

“My parents are upset that I left them in the lurch. My siblings are mad that they all have more chores. My oldest brother is especially salty because he has no free time to see his girlfriend and she isn't allowed in the house when my parents aren't home.”

What do you think?

Was the author entirely justified to move out, as he is entirely within his right to live life on his own terms, and move out since he’s 23 years old?

Or was it selfish for the author to leave so abruptly, since it has left his parents and siblings in a less favorable situation as they’ve had to take on all the responsibilities he formerly did?

