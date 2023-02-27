New mom bans mother-in-law's new husband from her home for 'sexist' behavior: 'I don't want him in my house'

A mother of a newborn baby girl has drawn a line in the sand and banned her mother-in-law’s sexist husband from visiting. Her mother-in-law is pushing back, and the author has written about the incident on Mumsnet to get advice for moving forward.

The author starts by explaining that she recently had her daughter, and everyone in the family is very excited about it. However, the situation with her mother-in-law’s new spouse has really made things quite complicated. She explains :

“[My mother-in-law] has been with her partner for around 10 years but only married at the start of this year. We have been spending more time with [my mother-in-law] and her new husband, more so since I had my daughter this year, however, both me and my husband have noticed that her husband is sexist.”

When it comes to dealing with sexist family members, mental health experts generally advise limiting contact with that person, and drawing clear boundaries in the relationship with them to protect one’s own mental health.

The author explains that his behavior has been getting worse, with the incidents getting more frequent. She elaborates on their experience from last Christmas:

“We hosted them for Christmas Day dinner this year and at the end of the meal, he pipes up that he's away to sit and watch tv as the kitchen is a women's place for cooking and washing up etc. What's worse, my stepdaughter who is 11 asked her dad, ‘Why does he hate women? Is he always this nasty to them?’.”

Especially now that her pre-teen stepdaughter is picking up on the man’s attitude, she and her husband have decided to make a boundary with her mother-in-law, and it hasn’t been received well :

“[My mother-in-law] admitted he is sexist but just ignores it. I said to her that I don't want him in my house if he has such views and I don't want [my stepdaughter] being around it. [My mother-in-law] sent us loads of texts last night saying we're being so nasty and unreasonable. She says she's so hurt and she cannot believe we'd do something like this.”

What do you think?

Are the author and her husband completely justified to ban the mother-in-law’s new husband from their home, as his views are damaging to their household values?

Or is it unreasonable for them to prevent him from coming to their home, and they should just let it go as the mother-in-law does and ignore him?

—

