Sister-in-law used to being the boss kicks baby and parents out of bedroom so her 5-year-old can have 'peaceful' sleep

During a recent visit to her in-law’s place, a woman laments that her baby and husband were kicked out of the bedroom they were staying in because her sister-in-law demanded the room. She’s written about the incident on Mumsnet to ask how she should proceed.

The author, a mother of a 21-month-old child, starts off by explaining that she, her husband, and their baby recently went to visit her in-laws for a long stay. However, the arrival of her sister-in-law and 5-year-old nephew has caused some issues in the house:

“[My parents-in-law] have 4 bedrooms. One bedroom is obviously theirs. Then there is a room with a double bed and two singles with single beds in them. Usually, when [my sister-in-law] visits, her 5-year-old sleeps in the double bed and she is in one of the single rooms. When we visit, the three of us are in double room, with [my husband’ and I in the double bed and [our child] next to us in his travel cot.”

Though favoritism among parents and children is often talked about, favoritism when it comes to grandchildren is also common . This often presents as grandparents giving extra attention, additional gifts, or preferential treatment to some grandchildren over others.

Despite the author and her family having arrived first at her in-law's place, when the sister-in-law arrived she demanded that they swap rooms so that her 5-year-old could sleep in the double bed.

The author argued this point, as the room with the double bed was the only one that could accommodate her family of 3, including the travel cot. But the sister-in-law wouldn’t back down without a fight:

“My sister-in-law has refused to budge and [my in-laws] agree that her son should get the double room because that’s where he always sleeps and he won’t sleep well otherwise.”

The result is that the author and her family have been kicked out of their room, her 5-year-old nephew is sleeping there now, she and are sister-in-law are in their respective single bedrooms, while her husband is now sleeping on the couch:

“He doesn’t like fuss so is fine with the arrangement. But it makes no sense whatsoever that [my son] and I are in a tiny room with [my husband’ on the sofa when a 5-year-old has a big room to himself. But equally, when [my in-laws] think it’s fine, I can’t help but doubt myself.”

Is the author entitled by thinking she, her husband, and child should be able to stay in the only room big enough to fit them all, rather than giving that same bedroom to one 5-year-old boy?

Or are the in-laws all being unreasonable by kicking the author and her family out of the room they were already staying in, all because their daughter made a big fuss until she got her own way?

