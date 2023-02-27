Woman who dumps prankster boyfriend over 'cruel' jokes nearly calls 911: 'My heart just sank'

Gillian Sisley

A woman who was dating someone with an affinity for pranks has decided to break up with him after his most recent prank. She’s turned to Reddit to find out whether or not she’s justified in leaving him.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0mN0Gn_0l0wr4cL00
Photo by Nathanael Deck on Unsplash

*This is a work of non-fiction sourced from social media discussion boards and verified experts/specialists.*

The author starts off by explaining that she has trauma and diagnosed PTSD from her past, and she let her boyfriend know this when they first started dating so he could decide if he could handle it, as she explains further in her post:

“He never seemed to really "get" the whole mental health thing though. He would make comments saying stuff like depression is just "spicy sad" and people with trauma should just get over it. I've tried explaining things to him but he just brushes me off, so I do the best to ignore him.”

Though pranks are often labeled as ‘innocent fun’, there are certain lines that shouldn’t quite be crossed. For example, when other people aren’t laughing at the joke, but are instead feeling quite upset, that is often a clue that a prank has crossed the line into cruelty.

Things started to get a little more complicated when her boyfriend became obsessed with Youtube prank channels, as he would pull these pranks on the author herself. She elaborates:

“At first it was just small things like putting way too much flavor in my water, or salt in a bite of my food. I laughed it off, it didn't really bother me. But then he started jumping out and scaring me. He would apologize but do it again the next day. I was getting annoyed and frustrated, but I tried to let it be.”

The pranks continued to escalate to the point of causing the author panic attacks, but still, her boyfriend wouldn’t let up. The final straw was when her boyfriend pulled a ‘prank’ in which he convinced her that his life was at risk, prompting her to call for emergency medical services. She describes the events:

“My heart just sank. I started having a panic attack. I was hyperventilating, crying, and I was just frozen. After a minute I ran to the living room to get my phone to call 911, and I hear laughter. I turned around to see him standing in the hallway just laughing. He said he "got me" and I should have seen the look on my face.”

Rather than responding to her boyfriend, she simply turned around, left the house, and called her friend to pick her up. She’s decided to leave her boyfriend for crossing the line, despite his claims that she’s ‘overreacting to his prank’.

What do you think?

Is the author entirely justified in leaving her boyfriend after his cruel prank of convincing her that his life was in danger?

Or is the author indeed overreacting, and she needs to realize that a prank is just a prank, and nothing to get upset about?

